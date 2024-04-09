Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis will get a cherished slot at the Cannes Film Festival.
This has to be welcome news. Just yesterday, we reported that the Imax screening of the film to top studio wigs didn't land too well. There wasn't a lot of positive feedback about the movie that the famed director has been working on for decades. And it has yet to find a distribution partner for the film.
All this said Deadline reports that Megalopolis is locked into a gala premiere slot on the Palais. It will be shown on Friday evening, May 17.
According to Collider, “Megalopolis is centered around the aftermath and reconstruction of New York City following a disaster that wrecked the city and wiped off its urban infrastructure. Amid this chaos is an architect who is intent on braving the odds to rebuild New York City as a utopia after the devastating natural disaster.”
The film stars Adam Driver as Caesar. Also, Forest Whitaker will play the mayor of NYC. Beyond that, it has Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, Dustin Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, Madeleine Gardella, Bailey Ives, and Laurence Fishburne.
Coppola funded the film primarily from his vineyards and wine business.
About the 77th Festival de Cannes
If you haven't heard, this is a massive film festival. Its website states it's “the world's most prestigious film gathering, as well as its most widely publicized cultural event.” It was started in 1946 and continues to go strong today.
A few special events are taking place this year. For example, George Lucas will be receiving the Honorary Palme d'or.
On top of that, Kevin Costner will feature the first part of Horizon: An American Saga. It's a multi-episode project about the conquest of the American West. Costner is the director and star, along with Sienna Miller.
The actor said of having his debut at the fest, “I'd like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon, An American Sage in this year's selection. It's been 20 years since I've had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I've been waiting for the right time to return and I'm proud to say that this time has come.”
As if that weren't enough, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is having its world premiere there, too. It's a film that comes nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road. Director George Miller and the cast, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke, will be in attendance.
This could be big for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. It can gain some buzz and hopefully land a distributor. With a stellar cast and an iconic director behind the helm, it surely can generate some traction at Cannes.