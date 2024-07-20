Deadpool and Wolverine has already teased or revealed plenty of cameos and surprise appearances as part of the merc with a mouth's upcoming debut inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Sabretooth to a variety of other Deadpools and everything in between. The film's final trailer, however, may have had one of the biggest reveals of them all in the form of Logan's Dafne Keen, who said she took inspiration from Andrew Garfield in terms of keeping her big secret.

Fun To Lie

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about returning as Laura, aka X-23, for Deadpool and Wolverine, Keen spoke about her experience having to keep such a massive secret while doing the press rounds for the Disney Plus series The Acolyte, where she appeared as the young Jedi Padawan Jecki. Keen admitted that Andrew Garfield was her biggest inspiration when keeping the secret, pointing to how he was able to keep the lid on his return as Spider-Man in the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” Keen told EW. “He is the master at this.”

Keen added that she, admittedly, had a good time keeping the secret while she was doing press for the newest Star Wars series.

“I had a great time keeping it secret,” Keen said. “I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished. I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.”

While Keen got her start on the series The Refugees, she burst onto the worldwide stage in 2017 with her role as the young clone and surrogate daughter of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Logan. Keen received near-universal praise for her turn as the mutant and was quickly earmarked as one of the young actors to watch at only 12-years-old.

She would next appear in the HBO series His Dark Materials, which was based on the trilogy of novels by the same name. Keen starred as the trilogy's heroine Lyra Belacqua for the series' three season run from 2017 to 2022 and once again received praise for her performance in the series.

Deadpool Hits The Multiverse

With the announcement of Deadpool and Wolverine and that the film would be heavily-focusing on the MCU's multiverse, rumors began spreading like wildfire among fans about who else could end up appearing in the film alongside stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Keen's name quickly shot to the top of many fans' lists, reflecting the impact she had on audiences as X-23 in her first go-around with Marvel Comics characters.

Deadpool's latest film outing picks up several years after Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson embracing the quiet life as a used car salesman. However, he is quickly roped back into action for a mission from the Time Variance Authority to stop a threat to multiple universes, including Wade's. It is a mission he won't be able to complete on his own, though, leading Deadpool to recruit a Wolverine who, as Mr. Paradox puts it, “let down his entire world.”

Deadpool and Wolverine releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.