UFC heavyweight powerhouse Francis Ngannou is poised to secure another substantial payday, with sources indicating he will earn “well over” $10 million for his upcoming boxing match against former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua, reported by Sports Illustrated. This revelation comes on the heels of Ngannou's $10 million earnings from his October 2023 clash with Tyson Fury in the highly publicized “Battle of the Baddest.”

Ngannou's manager, Marqual Martin, shared the lucrative details, highlighting the continued rise of “The Predator” in the combat sports world. The substantial earnings are attributed to the growing trend of high-profile boxing matches taking place in Saudi Arabia, backed by the country's significant investments in diverse sectors, including a strategic move into the global sports market.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) infused $31.5 billion into various investments in 2023, setting the stage for the nation to become a major player in hosting premier sporting events. The “Battle of the Baddest” garnered attention, with 11,500 US TV plays and 56,000 ESPN+ streams in the US. Although these numbers may appear lower than historical UFC PPV figures in Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia's focus extends beyond immediate profit, emphasizing exposure and market presence.

As Ngannou's star power continues to ascend, fans can anticipate more high-profile matchups and, consequently, even more substantial purses for elite athletes in the future. The synergy between global sporting events and significant financial backing positions Saudi Arabia as a key player in shaping the landscape of combat sports. The forthcoming clash between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua is poised to further solidify this trend, showcasing the allure of international venues and the financial incentives they bring to the fighters.