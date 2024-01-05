It looks like Francis Ngannou has his next boxing match set for later this year with former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this year. The news was confirmed by Turki Alalshikh, a key figure in the boxing scene in Saudi Arabia.

Breaking: Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is a done deal, per @Turki_alalshikh. Ten-round boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More: pic.twitter.com/e6Hsc6Fh70 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 5, 2024

Ngannou, the former UFC Heavyweight World Champion is known for his explosive power and striking ability, will face the former unified heavyweight world champion, Joshua, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The clash between these two formidable athletes from different disciplines marks a significant moment in both boxing and mixed martial arts.

The decision to stage the fight in Saudi Arabia adds an intriguing element to the matchup. The country has increasingly become a hub for high-profile sporting events, and the Ngannou-Joshua bout further cements its position on the international sports stage.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the sports world, with fans and experts eager to witness this historic showdown. The event is expected to draw global attention and will likely be one of the most talked-about sporting events of the year. As the details of the event continue to unfold, anticipation and speculation will only continue to grow. Both fighters will undoubtedly be preparing rigorously for what is set to be a career-defining moment for each of them.

The clash between Ngannou and Joshua is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of combat sports, where boundaries between disciplines are becoming increasingly blurred. This crossover event is a testament to the global appeal of both boxing and mixed martial arts, and it is sure to capture the imagination of fans from both worlds.

In the lead-up to the fight, all eyes will be on the training camps of Ngannou and Joshua as they prepare to step into the ring for what is expected to be a historic and unforgettable night of combat sports. The official date of the fight is yet to be announced, but the excitement and anticipation surrounding this event are already palpable. As the two heavyweight juggernauts prepare to collide, the world of combat sports eagerly awaits what promises to be a monumental moment in sporting history.