After parting ways with Alcorn following a series of events and being passed over for the head coaching role at Texas Southern, Fred McNair has now become a part of the coaching team at Southern University. According to Reggie Flood, the WBOK radio host of the Jaguar Journal program that focuses on sports at Southern University, McNair is set to join the coaching staff of the new head coach, Terrance Graves.
“According to reliable sources, Fred McNair is joining Southern University’s football coaching staff,” Flood said in his post on Facebook.
McNair brings a history of success to the coaching staff at Southern. During his seven-year tenure as the head coach at Alcorn, McNair's teams achieved a 48-33 record. They notably excelled in 2018 and 2019 with consecutive bids to the Celebration Bowl. Overall, McNair's Braves secured four SWAC East titles. In the 2023 season, Alcorn State ended with a positive 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 SWAC record. The team boasted six All-SWAC selections, the third-highest number in the conference.
Following his departure from Alcorn, Fred McNair was expected to take over as head coach of the Texas Southern Tigers. However, a prolonged situation unfolded involving Houston Texans legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson, leading to confusion over McNair's contract approval. The issue appeared to stem from a disagreement within the Texas Southern Board of Regents.
A special meeting was reportedly held on Dec. 15 to discuss the contract terms of the head coach search committee's preferred candidate, Fred McNair. Unfortunately, board members could not reach a consensus on a proposed four-year, $313,000 contract, as reported by Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated. On Dec. 19, shortly after, the Board of Regents convened for another meeting on the contract. However, with two members absent or in direct opposition, the name of Andre Johnson emerged as a possible alternative.
Johnson withdrew from the coaching job, leading to Texas Southern hiring ex-NFL player Cris Dishmond. McNair seemed to be without a coaching job in the Fall until he apparently agreed to join the Southern coaching staff.
Although things are not confirmed fully, McNair joining Southern's coaching staff will be an interesting race in the SWAC West division to get to the conference championship.