PlayStation Plus announces its free game lineup for February 2024, featuring exclusive titles like Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising.

In a recent announcement on Wednesday via their official blog, PlayStation unveiled its highly anticipated Monthly Games lineup for February 2024. The reveal promises an exciting and diverse month ahead, featuring titles spanning a range of genres and gaming experiences. The standout inclusion for this month is Foamstars by Square Enix, an online competitive party shooter set to make its exclusive debut for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Foamstars | PS4, PS5

Foamstars takes the spotlight, launching as the premier game of the month. Available on both PS4 and PS5, this 4v4 online party shooter introduces an innovative gameplay mechanic. Players wield foam to sculpt the terrain, crafting slippery pathways for high-speed chases, erecting barriers for defense, and strategically outwitting their opponents. Foamstars boasts a vibrant and eccentric roster of athletes, each bringing their unique flair to a variety of game modes.

Rollerdome | PS4, PS5

Joining the headlining game is Rollerdrome, a creation by the acclaimed studio Roll7. This game merges high-speed action with a third-person shooting experience, all set within a captivating retrofuture world. Available for PS4 and PS5, Rollerdrome pits players in a merciless blood sport where health is replenished with each kill, and ammo is awarded for performing daring tricks. Roll7 challenges participants to master this blend of violence and velocity, striving to ascend as the ultimate Rollerdrome Champion.

Steelrising | PS5

For PS5 enthusiasts, Steelrising presents an action-packed RPG set against the backdrop of an alternate history Paris. The French Revolution here is quelled by a formidable robotic army. Players embody Aegis, a sophisticated automaton, navigating through the intricate landscapes of Paris – from the bustling streets to the secretive rooftops, and from quaint neighborhoods to the majestic castles. Steelrising offers relentless and intricate battles against formidable, technologically advanced foes.

Fall Guys Icons Pack, Exclusive Only To PlayStation Plus members

As a special bonus, PlayStation Plus members are treated to the Fall Guys Icons Pack. This exclusive pack infuses the chaotic multiplayer party game with iconic PlayStation characters, offering costumes of fan favorites like Aloy and Ratchet & Clank, alongside a myriad of additional in-game cosmetics. The pack encompasses complete costumes, expressive emotes, vibrant patterns, diverse color options, personalized nameplates, faceplates, and a distinctive nickname.

Claim The Icons Pack And Receive:

– Ratchet (Whole Costume)

– Clank (Whole Costume)

– Aloy (Whole Costume)

– Groovitron (Emote)

– Clank’s Laugh (Emote)

– Lombax (Pattern)

– Clank (Pattern)

– Seeker (Pattern)

– Ratchet (Colour)

– Clank (Colour)

– Ratchet (Nameplate)

– Clank (Nameplate)

– Horizon (Nameplate)

– Aloy (Faceplate)

– Ratchet (Faceplate)

– Clank (Faceplate)

– Seeker (Nickname)

Games Leaving PlayStation Plus In February 2024

PlayStation also reminds its Plus members not to miss out on January's lineup. Classics such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World are available for download until February 5, urging members to seize these titles while they still can.

The February suite, featuring Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising, alongside the Fall Guys Icons Pack, will be accessible for PlayStation Plus members to download from Tuesday, February 6, through Monday, March 4. These titles, once downloaded, are ready to play, enriching the gaming experience with their diverse gameplay and distinctive themes.

PlayStation continues to uphold its commitment to providing a rich and varied gaming ecosystem for its dedicated Plus members. With the February lineup, it reaffirms this pledge, offering an array of games that cater to different tastes and gaming styles. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, the latest offering ensures that your gaming library stays fresh, engaging, and, most importantly, enjoyable.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming