The Orlando Magic made a splash early in the offseason by acquiring Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade, signaling their intent to contend in the East. Now, they’ve added continuity to that momentum by bringing back a familiar face. The Magic are re-signing forward/center Moe Wagner on a one-year, $5 million deal, as per ESPN's Shams Charania. The move, made by the Magic during NBA Free Agency, keeps one of the team’s most productive and energetic reserves as they continue building toward playoff contention.

Free agent forward/center Moe Wagner has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Wagner's agent, Jason Glushon, reached the new contract with Magic executives on Friday. pic.twitter.com/YInqnHBFef — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wagner, now 28, played some of the best basketball of his career last season before suffering an ACL tear in late December. He averaged 12.9 points, shot 56.2% from the field, and hit 36% of his threes across 30 games. Moe Wagner gave the Magic instant scoring, energy, and physicality off the bench. He quickly became one of their most reliable second-unit weapons.

Orlando declined Moe Wagner’s $11 million team option, choosing instead to free up cap space. That decision gave the Magic front office more flexibility during NBA Free Agency. It allowed them to target key additions, including veteran guard Tyus Jones. Even after passing on the option, Orlando planned to bring Wagner back on a more affordable deal.

Article Continues Below

Wagner’s return also maintains the team’s chemistry. His connection with younger brother Franz Wagner adds unique value. His ability to space the floor fits Orlando’s evolving offensive scheme. The Magic clearly value not just his production, but also his leadership and experience.

Wagner is still recovering from his ACL injury and is expected to miss the first half of the season. But Orlando has frontcourt depth with players like Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac. That gives the team room to be patient. They trust Wagner’s rehab process and believe he’ll return strong when ready.

This deal works well for both sides. Wagner stays in a system that suits his game. The Magic keep an efficient, versatile scorer without damaging their long-term cap outlook.

If Moe Wagner regains form by midseason, he could give the Magic a timely boost in their quest for a deeper run in the East.