Tom Brady is making the most of retirement, trading NFL pressure for ocean leisure. Brady jumped off a massive yacht into the Mediterranean Sea this week, following his 12-year-old daughter, Vivian, who led the way with a fearless leap, TMZ reports.

🚨🚨THIS IS WILD🚨🚨 Legendary #NFL quarterback Tom Brady JUMPED OFF HIS YACHT while vacationing in Ibiza today. 😳😳😳 Brady is living his best life in retirement.

Brady captured the moment on Instagram, posting a clip of Vivian jumping first before he followed suit. “If she does it… then I guess I have to also,” he wrote over the video, pairing the caption with a laughing emoji. He later shared a sunset shot of the peaceful water, rounding out the day’s vibes with calm after the splash.

This father-daughter outing comes just days after Brady attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. The celebration drew A-listers from across Hollywood, and Brady was spotted socializing with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, and Orlando Bloom. He even shared a water taxi ride with Bloom ahead of the ceremony and was seen hanging out poolside at Cipriani with DiCaprio.

Life after football, fun before fall

Gone are the days when Bill Belichick or Bruce Arians might have panicked over Tom risking injury in the offseason. These days, the G.O.A.T. has nothing to lose and everything to enjoy. Now a top broadcaster for FOX, Brady is fully leaning into his post-football lifestyle.

Vivian, his daughter with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, has been right by his side. Earlier this week, he posted another image of her floating in an inflatable tube, giving a big thumbs up. He captioned it, “My little mermaid soaking up the sun and the sea ♥️,” showing off a softer side of the former field general.

Their current destination? Ibiza, the famed party capital of Spain. But this trip looked more about bonding than bottle service. Still, Tom Brady did hit the dance floor at Bezos’ wedding, including a lighthearted exchange with model Brooks Nader, whom he met last year in the Hamptons. “Her and Tom were chatting and dancing,” a source told Page Six, adding that it was all in good spirits.

No helmets, no huddles. Just saltwater, sunshine, and a dad making memories off the coast.