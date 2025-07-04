We're over halfway through John Cena's farewell tour, and the reigning WWE Champion revealed when his last match will take place.

He spoke to Page Six on the red carpet for his new movie Heads of State, which he stars in alongside Idris Elba, about his final match in WWE. While he would not reveal who it would be against, he promised something “compelling.”

“Well, I don't want to downplay the action in WWE,” said Cena. “There's always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I'm 48, my last match will be in mid-December.

“We're still trying to figure out a place to do it. I said [I would work] 36 dates in January — we're halfway through. Gosh, it's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started,” he continued.

When will John Cena wrestle his last WWE match?

Cena said his last match will take place in December 2025. It is unclear at what event — perhaps the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event — it will take place, but he will close out the year with his final match.

That means Cena has a little under half of his dates left to fulfill. At the Royal Rumble, he said he would work about 36 shows in 2025. However, that did not mean he would compete in 36 matches, so don't expect him to wrestle 15 more times before the end of the year.

Cena announced his farewell tour at Money in the Bank in July 2024. He said that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition. So, fans around the world have gotten a chance to see him one last time.

He started the year by competing in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, winning the latter. Cena then won his record-setting 17th world championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He won with the help of Travis Scott, who got involved.

Since then, Cena has held onto the title. He has successfully defended it against two of his biggest rivals, Randy Orton and CM Punk. Cena also had a feud with R-Truth, now Ron Killings, in between the others.