Iga Swiatek celebrated her third French Open title with a scenic photo with the trophy in front of the famed Eiffel Tower. Swiatek posted the photo Sunday morning on Twitter, after her exciting three-set victory the night before.

The post has garnered nearly 50,000 likes, with fans calling her “The Queen of Paris, once again.” The 22-year-old has won the tournament in back-to-back years and become a fan favorite in France.

Swiatek only dropped one set through her entire tournament run, coming in the second set of the final against Karolina Muchova. She rebounded to finish strong, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

She also posted a photo on twitter holding up the Suzanne-Lenglen cup with the caption “4!!!!” alluding to her fourth Grand Slam trophy. She has won three times in France, with the other coming at the US Open in 2022. Iga made sure to hold on tight to the trophy in these pictures, after a mishap at the trophy ceremony had the top falling off.

Swiatek currently sits as the world No. 1 in women's tennis, and she did nothing but add to that lead in the standings with this victory. She sits in front of challengers Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, both of whom she avoided in this tournament with a favorable draw.

The young star will turn her sights to next months Wimbledon as she looks to add to the growing Grand Slam counter. With her continued success, Iga Swiatek will have a strong opportunity to become the face of the women's game with older legends retiring.