By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Game developers who previously worked on Far Cry, League of Legends, and Diablo Immortal aims at ImmutableX for AAA Web3 MMORPG Angelic.

Metaverse Game Studios announced that it plans to leverage the Ethereum-based Web3 platform ImmutableX for its upcoming Triple-A MMORPG Angelic.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have found a partner that shares the same values as Angelic,” says Metaverse Games Studios Director of Operations Anastasia Volgemut. “By leveraging ImmutableX, our users can tap into the benefits of fast, secure, and gas-free minting and an uninterrupted, quality gaming experience.”

Built using Unreal Engine 5, Angelic features a stunning cinematic-quality visual set in a dark science fiction-themed setting with a narrative focus. Angelic is a role-playing game with turn-based combat, taking place in a collaborative universe, utilizing blockchain elements to run the world. In the words of Metaverse Game Studios, what sets Angelic apart is “its laser focus on building a vibrant and engaging world and gameplay, ensuring that traditional gamers can enjoy it as much as Web3-native players.” The game’s main goal is to deliver the best gaming experience possible and will be “chain agnostic” and hosted off-chain with the ability to connect to various chains via a custom-built backend, for an apparently unspecified use case. Metaverse Game Studios wants to make Angelic a seamless and unobtrusive gaming experience, somehow catering to both Web2 and Web3 at the same time by becoming a “collaborate-to-earn” title, whatever that means.

And yes, Angelic will have digital collectible NFTs.

“It is great to see prominent AAA-level gaming companies such as Metaverse Games Studios actively embrace digital ownership and player-led gaming models. We are thrilled to offer the full suite of ImmutableX’s tools and solutions and collaborate with their team to deliver the fairest, most inclusive, and innovative Web3 experience possible to all Angelic players,” noted Immutable VP Global Business Development Andrew Sorokovsky, even though calling a company that hasn’t published a single game yet an “AAA-level gaming company” is dubious at best. To its credit, though, Metaverse Game Studios does have within its ranks developers who have previously worked on Triple-A games. But Metaverse Game Studios a Triple-A company it’s not.

Metaverse Game Studios says that the game’s alpha test will be open in January 2023 for “select community members and partners,” followed by a public launch in February 2023.