Frostpunk is finally on mobile, as Com2uS, NetEase and 11 Bit Studios finally release the game to Early Access on iOS and Android as Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice.

Currently exclusively available on US, UK, and the Philippines, the beloved and award-winning real-time strategy society survival city-builder and management game is finally on mobile. This allows players to survive and thrive with their Frostpunk city wherever they go on mobile.

Frostpunk on Mobile is finally here as Beyond the Ice

Set in a post-apocalyptic ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution, Frostpunk is a challenging city-builder that will force players to make hard decisions. As the administrator of your frost-stricken city, you will have to manage resources and manpower, enact laws, and choose between tough decisions that will paint life and death to your people.

The overwhelming blizzards can only be tamed by administrators with the toughest wills, forging their way to survival through strong determination and uncompromising strategic management. Players can send their people on expeditions for a lopsided chance to obtain resources and battle against dangerous wild animals or visit the Weather Station to accomplish missions even in disastrous conditions.

“At Com2uS, we pride ourselves on creating unique and highly engaging mobile experiences based on beloved IPs that drew fans to it in the first place and Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is one of the most exciting and intricate strategy games we’ve created yet,” says Com2uS Game Business Division Head Jihoon Han. “We’ve introduced many new gameplay elements exclusive to this mobile version, so we invite strategy fans the world over to join Early Access, be among the first to play, and share their thoughts, helping make Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice the very best game it can be.

While not an exact recreation of its PC counterpart, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice offers the same gripping and emotional storytelling told with the immersive, daunting setting in the background. New content will also make the game feel fresh and make the game still worthwhile to play for veterans of the game, like the Trade Systems, new buildings and mechanics like the Animal Shelter, the Weather Station, and Expeditions.

While Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is now available on both iOS and Android on mobile through its Early Access phase in the US, UK, and the Philippines, there's currently no revealed plans on when Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice will arrive on other regions and territories, and when the game will leave Early Access for a full release. Stick with us for more information on that as we receive more details.

