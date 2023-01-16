Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis is making significant progress in rehabbing a stress injury in his right foot, and could be on track to play before the NBA’s All-Star break, NBA Insider Shams Charania confirmed on Monday.

“Anthony Davis is expected to start running now. Once that happens and he’s back onto the floor running full speed, at that point he’s going to progress to contact work, in the relative near future,” Charania explained. “I’m told that the hope is that Anthony Davis is going to be able to get back out on the floor with a handful of games left before the All-Star break.”

It’s great news for the Lakers, who have lost three straight games to fall to 19-24, good enough for 13th place in the Western Conference. AD’s return will be a sight for sore eyes for both the team and its fans.

“That puts you at about early February for a potential return for Anthony Davis to get back on the floor. He’s got a bone spur issue, he’s got a stress reaction in that foot,” Charania continued.

“He’s one of the guys that should be in the All-Star game this year, he’s voted in…you have to come back before the All-Star break if you want to play in the game itself. We’ll see if he’s going to be able to make it back, but right now the goal is for Anthony Davis to be back on the floor with a handful of games left.”

Davis should return right around the Feb. 9 trade deadline, which will certainly impact the Lakers strategy and could directly impact potential moves for the organization.

LeBron James and the the Los Angeles Lakers are at home to play the 10-33 Houston Rockets on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.