The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to play in their first Super Bowl since 2018. Five years after winning the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy, they are ready to do it again as they face the Kansas City Chiefs, who made it to the Super Bowl two and three years ago.

Although the Eagles made the Super Bowl only five years ago, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, they have made a lot of changes to their roster and coaching staff. Head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and many of the stars around him on both sides of the ball are making their first Super Bowl appearance.

Aside from defensive end Derek Barnett, who has been on the injured reserve since Week 2, the only other Eagles who were a part of their previous Super Bowl run are as follows: center Jason Kecle, tackle Lane Johnson, defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, guard Isaac Seumalo, kicker Jake Elliot, long snapper Rick Lovato.

Even with several new players on both sides of the trenches, the Eagles dominate there. Haason Reddick has made the absolute most of his first season with the Birds and leads a stacked defensive unit. Around Hurts are stars like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders. Kelce still patrols the middle of the line with Seumalo and Johnson helping out alongside him. He will be making history this time around by facing his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the big game.

In the years following Nick Foles and Doug Pederson’s gutsy performances on the biggest stage, the team has been revamped around new, young talent. If they do make the Super Bowl again after this one, the list of holdovers will likely be much longer.