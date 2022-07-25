FUNKO partners with 10:10 Games in entry to video game industry

FUNKO will be entering the video game market with a game coming out in 2023 in collaboration with 10:10 Games.

FUNKO dropped a bombshell as the doors to the San Diego Comic-Con closed. A leading pop culture and lifestyle brand and a very recognizable figure in the toy collectible world, FUNKO announced that it’s now dipping its proverbial toes into video games. Through FUNKO’s collaboration with developer 10:10 Games (founded by Traveller Tales Games’ Jon Burton), the pop icon will be launching a AAA Action Platformer in 2023. Five-time award winner Jon Burton will be leading the development project that the two organizations are co-producing.

“Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision,” says FUNKO CEO Andrew Perlmutter. “By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilizing the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect FUNKO’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products.” “FUNKO is an iconic brand that truly understands the ingredients it takes to develop a world class video game,” says 10:1) Games Design Director Arthur Parsons. “10:10 Games is thrilled to bring to life a new experience for their fans and video gamers alike.”

FUNKO and 10:10 Games will focus on developing AAA content for current and next gen consoles and PC with the still untitled release. At the panel, the executive team shared that this first game, in addition to being an action platformer, will have major third-party studio integration and is expected to have a “T” for teen rating by the ESRB, keeping in line with FUNKO’s family-friendly identity. You can watch the announcement teaser trailer for the game here.

Would this game actually deliver? Well, Traveller Tales Games did some really amazing action platformers back in the day, but it doesn’t automatically mean that 10:10 Games would, too. Standing on its own feet, 10:10 Games has a blank slate, but it could use it to its advantage. Start strong with this triple A game, and they’d be off to the moon.