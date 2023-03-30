A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

A new, funky, monster-taming, Pokemon-like game from Bytten Studio called “Cassette Beasts” is coming this April 2023. The game will be launched and available on Steam, The Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on April 26, 2023, and it will be available on the Nintendo Switch in Spring.

Cassette Beasts lets you go on an adventure and transform!

In the upcoming RPG of Bytten Studio, it’s not just about capturing or fighting with your beasts like Pokemon or Digimon, in this game, you use a relic from the 90s called a cassette tape to catch the beasts that you are going up against. The best thing about the game is that it doesn’t just let you capture their data of sorts but it also lets you transform into a beast of your liking or those that give you more advantage in the game. The other great thing about the game is that like in Digimon, it lets you fuse two beasts to turn into a better or more powerful one. In a nutshell, it has the capture mechanics of Pokemon while utilizing the fusion of Digimon into one game.

There are over 100 monsters that you can capture and transform into as you venture into the island of New Wirral. There are trident-wielding beasts to ghost-like apparitions that you can combine for a buffed-up beast during combat and all of them look like creatures in gorgeous pixel art style. The game is riffing on Pokemon’s sprite-based past with lovely 2D art but you get to explore a 3D open world. When you’re not too busy battling and grinding in the game, you can glide, swim, and run through the game’s open-world system. There are also some puzzles to solve and a two-player co-op is an option as well if you are looking to complete the game with a more human-like ally.

For those that are interested, Steam has a free demo available of Cassette Beasts for you guys to try to game until the official release on April 26, 2023. Of course, make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time for more on the latest news, updates, and events on games that are new and Pokemon-like like Cassette Beasts.