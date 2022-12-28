By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For a few teams, winning an NBA championship seems like an impossible task at the moment. Some teams are wishing for the draft lottery gods to smile upon them, so they could turn their fortunes around and hopefully become competitive in the imminent future. And with the impending arrival of arguably the most unique prospect in history in Victor Wembanyama, there may not be a better time for teams to bottom out. But Scoot Henderson intends to make sure that the race to become the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft isn’t a foregone conclusion.

And it’s not just because of his potential to become one of the most dynamite point guards in the league.

Speaking with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Scoot Henderson pleaded his beautiful case as to why teams should draft him over Victor Wembanyama, and he even channeled his inner Giannis Antetokounmpo in the process.

“First of all, my face is precious. I’m good-looking. I think that’s one reason. Who wouldn’t want me as the face of their franchise?” Henderson said.

That is an interesting look into the personality of Scoot Henderson. Henderson can be someone cerebral, a student of the game through and through. He said that he’s studying Andre Miller, one of the smartest point guards ever. And he can also be playful and take things in stride, his flair for the comedic in full display here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also had jokes of a similar nature early in November, when he called himself “handsome” multiple times all the while saying that even someone as talented as he is can’t have it all.

And it’s not as if Henderson is lying here. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder anyway. One thing’s for sure: whichever team loses out on the first overall pick wouldn’t be getting a mere consolation prize.