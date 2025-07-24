The wait is over. After weeks of speculation, NBC has unveiled its full team for the highly anticipated return of NBA coverage, and the roster is as stacked as fans hoped, per AwfulAnnouncing.

Six more talented names have joined the NBA on NBC and Peacock! Austin Rivers, Derek Fisher, Brian Scalabrine, Robbie Hummel, and Brad Daugherty join previously announced NBA veterans Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill. Michael Grady joins Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and… pic.twitter.com/DCcHOtI2ko — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Thursday, NBC Sports announced the addition of play-by-play voice Michael Grady, alongside analysts Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine. These hires cap off an offseason full of big moves, ensuring the network brings both star power and strong basketball IQ to its broadcasts when the NBA returns to NBC in October.

Daugherty, Hummel, Rivers, and Scalabrine are already part of the NBC Sports family, contributing across NASCAR, college basketball, and regional coverage. Fisher, who currently works with Spectrum SportsNet’s Lakers programming, will make his NBC debut this season. All five will primarily serve as game analysts, though Rivers and Scalabrine will also join the studio team.

Grady, the current voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will call games for both NBC and Amazon, bringing his smooth play-by-play style to the national stage after a brief stint at ESPN last year.

A roster blending icons and fresh faces

Article Continues Below

NBC has assembled a team with something for everyone. The play-by-play crew includes Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon, and Grady. On the analysis side, fans can expect insights from Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Grant Hill, Fisher, Daugherty, Scalabrine, Rivers, and Hummel. Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed will handle studio hosting, supported by the star-studded analyst duo of Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

And then there’s the cherry on top: Michael Jordan. His role as a special contributor adds undeniable gravitas to the network’s coverage, making it clear NBC wants to blend nostalgia with modern energy.

Jalen Rose, who previously worked college coverage for NBC, is notably absent from the lineup.

With this group, NBC looks ready to recapture the magic of its iconic NBA days, offering fans a mix of veteran broadcasters, fresh voices, and legendary names that promise to make the 2025–2026 season unforgettable.