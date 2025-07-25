Getting drafted in the NBA is a huge steppingstone to realizing a childhood dream for many aspiring professional basketball players. In fact, it's a privilege that could only be enjoyed by 60 prospects every year. But surprisingly, some players aren't satisfied with getting their name called, especially when it's a franchise they don't want to play for. From location issues to franchise history, some players simply don't want to play for the teams that drafted them.

10. Royce White – Houston Rockets

At the 2012 NBA Draft, Royce White was selected 16th overall by the Houston Rockets. The 6-foot-8 power forward claimed that he had an anxiety disorder, particularly a great fear of flying. As a result, he came to an agreement with the Rockets organization to limit his flights. But as per White, the front office failed to hold their end of the deal. The controversial Iowa State prospect ended up playing only three NBA games with the Sacramento Kings before pursuing a career in politics.

9. Fran Vazquez – Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic possessed a lottery pick at the 2005 NBA Draft, as they used it to select Fran Vazquez with the 11th pick. Traditionally, lottery picks used on international prospects end up playing in the NBA. However, that wasn't the case for the Spanish big man, who had reservations against the fast-paced American culture that prevented him from ever stepping foot on an NBA court.

8. Kiki VanDeWeghe – Dallas Mavericks

Coming into the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks' first ever draft pick in league history was used to select Kiki VanDeWeghe with the 11th overall pick at the 1980 NBA Draft. VanDeWeghe, however, refused to play for an expansion team. As a result, he demanded a trade that landed him with the Denver Nuggets. Coincidentally, VanDeWeghe was later hired as an assistant coach by the Mavericks.

7. Billy Owens – Sacramento Kings

Historically, the Sacramento Kings have been terrible on draft nights. Add Billy Owens into the mix. Taken with the third overall pick at the 1991 NBA Draft, Owens wasn't thrilled about kickstarting his career in Sacramento. After seeing sheep roam around coupled with a disappointing paycheck, the Syracuse star decided he wanted out. In the end, the Kings successfully swapped him for Mitch Richmond, who turned out to be a better player.

6. Danny Ferry – Los Angeles Clippers

Another team that has made several questionable moves on draft night is the Los Angeles Clippers. At the 1989 edition, they selected Danny Ferry with the second overall pick. Ferry cited personal reasons for not wanting to play for the Clippers. Instead of suiting up, he took his talents overseas by playing for Il Messaggero Roma. He did end up in the NBA, having stopovers with the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

5. Sergio Llull – Denver Nuggets

Sergio Llull is known by many as one of the best guards in the international arena. He has made his mark in the EuroLeague and FIBA competitions as a Spanish national team mainstay. Surprisingly, the three-time EuroLeague champion actually had plenty of chances to play in the NBA. He was selected with the 34th pick by the Denver Nuggets at the 2009 NBA Draft. However, Llull simply prefers running the show in Europe.

4. Oscar Schmidt – New Jersey Nets

Many basketball fans consider Oscar Schmidt the best player to never step foot in the NBA. The Brazilian star was actually drafted into the NBA in 1984 by the New Jersey Nets. However, playing in the NBA meant forfeiting his national team duties, something Schmidt wasn't willing to give up.

3. Steve Francis – Vancouver Grizzlies

Steve Francis certainly caused a stir when he announced that he didn't want to play for the Vancouver Grizzlies. However, the Grizzlies still drafted him second overall at the 1999 NBA Draft anyway. Francis ultimately didn't want to play for the franchise due to its location away from his family and his expected role on the team. Throw in the airport incident, and it was the last straw that triggered him to demand a trade, which saw him land with the Houston Rockets and become a three-time All-Star.

2. Chris Webber – Orlando Magic

Chris Webber carved out a solid college career, having been a part of the iconic Fab Five from the University of Michigan. As a result, he was selected first overall at the 1993 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately for Orlando, Webber didn't want to play for the Magic, given that Shaquille O'Neal was already the face of the franchise. As a result, the Michigan star was traded to the Golden State Warriors in a swap for Penny Hardaway and first-round picks.

1. Dominique Wilkins – Utah Jazz

Dominique Wilkins was an All-Star-caliber high-flyer who became the greatest Hawks player in franchise history. However, originally, he was supposed to play for the Utah Jazz. Selected with the third overall pick at the 1982 NBA Draft by the Jazz, Wilkins wasn't happy with the selection simply because he didn't want to go there. Furthermore, a moment with Magic Johnson convinced him to push for the deal.