Kit Harington confirmed with Screen Rant that the planned Game of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff is “off the table” and HBO is no longer developing it.
HBO hasn't commented on the new development.
Jon Snow no more… for now
In June 2022, it was announced that Harington would be reprising his role for a spinoff series focusing on his iconic character. The actor was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for supporting and lead actor in a drama series.
According to Variety, George R.R. Martin confirmed the existence of the spinoff in his blog post last year.
The author wrote, “I cannot tell you the names of the writers'showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”
However, Harington told the entertainment website that his team “couldn't find the right story to tell” so the series is no longer in active development.
“I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed. I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen,” he said.
The actor continued, “Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it. And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.”
Harington said that he and his team could one day return to it, but for now the project is “firmly on the shelf.”
Another Game of Thrones star, Liam Cunningham spoke with Den of Geek last year and said he was eager to reprise his character Ser Davos Seaworth (the Onion Knight). The actor said he reached personally to Harington about the project.
“I did send [Kit] a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos,'” Cunningham stated.
“I haven't heard anything back. You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”
But there's more…
When Game of Thrones ended four years ago, Jon Snow was exiled from Westeros for killing Danaerys Targaryen. He rode into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings.
Fans thought that the previously announced spinoff would focus on the adventures of Jon and the Wildlings as they start a new life away from known civilization.
If Harington's team can't find a story they want to tell, there's plenty of suggestions from fans. ClutchPoints even has ideas (three, actually) on where Jon's story can go.
Personally, I think they could just pick up where GoT left off with his story. They could also show how Jon Snow deals with the fact that he killed his lover (and aunt). There's also the unresolved issue that he's a Targaryen when pretty much all his life he thought he was a Stark. A bastard, sure, but still a Stark.
Even though Jon Snow and the Wildlings' story won't see the light of day any time soon, Thrones fans rest easy since House of the Dragon is set to return on HBO and Max for its second season this summer. Another spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is about to go into production.
The main cast of The Hedge Knight has recently been announced. Ser Duncan the Tall will be played by Peter Claffey and Egg will be played by Dexter Sol Ansell. The spinoff will tell the duo's story from the Tales of Dunk and Egg.
Harington is currently promoting his movie Blood for Dust which will be released on April 19 in cinemas as well as digital platforms.
Cunningham stars in Netflix's sci-fi series 3-Body Problem, based on Cixin Liu's 2008 novel The Three-Body Problem.