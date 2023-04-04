It appears that yet another Game of Thrones prequel project is being discussed at HBO after the success of House of the Dragon. While it’s extremely exciting news for fans of the various HBO series, readers of the books will be disappointed that all of this news still comes before The Winds of Winter becomes more than hearsay.

According to Variety, it looks like HBO is discussing another prequel of the uber-popular Game of Thrones. This time around, the prequel will revolve around Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros — which takes place about 300 years prior to the events of the Game of Thrones show. However, the series is in the very early stages and doesn’t even have a writer attached at the moment. It is interesting to note that Variety’s sources said there is a possibility of a feature component to the series, meaning a feature film would lead right into the series. Nothing is confirmed, though.

This can’t come as much of a surprise, as the first prequel show, House of the Dragon was a success. So much so that a (shorter) second season was greenlit within a week after the first season’s premiere and is set to begin filming very soon. The series was set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and followed the story of House Targaryen. The series starred Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Emmy D’Arcy.

The Aegon prequel project is still far too early in its development to know what to expect, but expect HBO to fast-track it and continue evolving the world created by George R. R. Martin.