Aside from the last two seasons of Game of Thrones, every season of the series consisted of 10 episodes. House of the Dragon, the prequel series based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, followed that trend in its first season. However, while a second season was greenlit almost immediately after the series premiere, it appears that the series won’t be waiting eight seasons to make a change, as the second season will reportedly be shorter than the first.

How many episodes will there be in Season 2?

According to Nellie Andreeva Deadline, who exclusively reported on this story, the second season of House of the Dragon will consist of eight episodes. While only a two-episode difference, that’s about two hours of content being shaved off.

Why are there fewer episodes than in Season 1?

In Andreeva’s same report, it was revealed that the initial plan was for another 10-episode series. However, once that changed, it led to script rewrites. It’s all speculative, but one could possibly point at the leadership of Warner Bros. Discovery and wanting focus on cost-cutting, however, the HBO spokesperson who spoke to Andreeva and confirmed the number of episodes in Season 2 also stressed that the cut was a “story-driven” decision.

Will there be a Season 3?

Andreeva also stated that Season 3 of House of the Dragon has been mapped out already and might be greenlighted in the near future. The safe answer would be yes, there will be a third season.

When will Season 2 come out?

No official release date has been announced, but it looks like House of the Dragon Season 2 started filming earlier this month in both London and Spain thanks to the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s listing of the project.

The first season of House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max now.