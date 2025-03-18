The EA Sports WRC 24 Head Chargers DLC Release Date arrives soon, adding a new vehicle class, historic cars, and rally stages for players. Furthermore, this DLC Pack also comes with new Moments, liveries, and more for you to check out. But when does it launch, and what else can players expect to see? Without further ado, let's dive right into WRC 24's Head Chargers DLC Pack.

EA Sports WRC 24 Head Chargers DLC Release Date

The EA Sports WRC 24 Head Chargers DLC Release Date is Tuesday, March 25th, 2025. Overall, it'll be available for the game on all platforms ( Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store). Additionally, players who purchase the EA Sports WRC + 24 Expansion Bundle receive all content in the Head Chargers Pack and more. But what comes with the DLC?

New Stages

Overall, 12 new Stages are coming to EA Sports WRC 24 via the Head Chargers Pack, located in Rally Sweden and Acropolis Rally Greece. They are, as follows:

Sweden Umea (10.8km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow Sandbacka (10.8km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow Ersmark (10.1km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow Ersboda (10km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow Umea Sprint (5.2km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow Haga (5km) – 70% Snow Compacted / 30% Snow

Greece Harvati (14.1km) – 54% Gravel Light Dry / 37% Gravel Heavy Drive / 9% Dirt Pisia (14.2km) – 54% Gravel Light Dry / 37% Gravel Heavy Drive / 9% Dirt Drosopigi – Aghia Triada (8.8km) – 61% Gravel Light Dry / 27% Gravel Heavy Drive / 12% Dirt Perachora (8.8km) – 63% Gravel Light Dry / 25% Gravel Heavy Drive / 12% Dirt Irini – Schinos (8.3km) – 34% Gravel Light Dry / 62% Gravel Heavy Drive / 4% Dirt Posidonia (8.2km) – 34% Gravel Light Dry / 62% Gravel Heavy Drive / 4% Dirt



New Cars

Additionally, the WRC 24 Head Chargers DLC adds six new cars into the game, along with a brand new Car Class:

WRC 2017-2021: Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC ‘21

WRC 1997-2011: Ford Focus WRC ‘99

Rally3: Renault Clio Rally3

Rally4: Renault Clio Rally4

Rally4: Opel Corsa Rally4

H2 RWD: Ford Escort RS 1600 MK1

Along with these new cars comes from the new Rally3 Class. Furthermore, the developers added a new free livery to the Fiesta, and its original base game version still remains in the Junior WRC Class.

New Liveries & Moments

Furthermore, Hard Chargers adds 18 new liveries for new and existing cars. Additionally, it adds 16 new moments for players to complete. Overall, the new liveries include:

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally: “Fiat” (1976)

Ford Escort MK2: “Ford” (1979)

Ford Escort RS 1600 MK1: “Team Esso” (1973) & “Ford” (1973)

Ford Escort RS Cosworth: Malcolm Wilson (1993)

Ford Focus RS Rally 2008: Marcus Grönholm (2006)

Ford Focus RS Rally 2008: Matthew Wilson (2010)

Ford Focus WRC ‘99: Colin McRae (1999)

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC ‘21: “Hyundai #6” (2021)

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC ‘21: “Hyundai #11” (2021)

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC ‘21: “Hyundai #42” (2021)

Opel Corsa Rally4: “Launch Livery” (2021)

Peugeot 206 Rally: Marcus Grönholm (1999)

Peugeot 208 T16 R5: Craig Breen (2015)

Renault Clio Rally3: “Test Livery” (2023)

Renault Clio Rally3: Mattéo Chatillon (2024)

Renault Clio Rally4: "Launch Livery" (2021)

SEAT Córdoba WRC: "Privateer" (2001)

Furthermore, in terms of moments, the developers revealed three of the upcoming moments. These include Kenya (1999), Iberia (2021), and Sweden (2022). Overall, these moments allow you to re-live history and experience some of the greatest moments in WRC history.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports WRC 24 Head Chargers DLC Pack. We look forward to trying out the new stages, cars, and more when it all comes out later this month. We hope you enjoy the upcoming Head Chargers DLC.

