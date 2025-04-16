We've got the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Play-In Tournament Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. In order to make the NBA Playoffs, these teams will need to win an all-or-nothing game that puts the fate of their season at stake. Neither of these teams boast a .500 record, but they technically have a chance to win it all this year. So who does NBA 2K25 think will win this one?

Heat vs. Bulls Play-In Tournament Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Chicago Bulls will defeat the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament 90-80. In this defensive matchup, Chicago maintained a steady lead throughout most of the contest, giving Miami very little chance to come back. The Heat put up a slight comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but failed to crawl back into this one.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIA 18 17 20 25 80 CHI 24 23 23 20 90

In terms of player performances, Josh Giddey lead the Bulls in scoring with 25 points. Additionally, he earned eight rebounds and seven assists along the way. Nikola Vuvecic also played well, scoring 20 points while adding 10 rebounds to his stat sheet. Coby White also joined in on the fun, scoring adding another 20 points to the scoreboard.

As for the Heat, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the charge. Adebayo scored 26 points while adding 12 rebounds during the contest. Herro was second in scoring, dropping 25 points throughout the night. Aaron Wiggins didn't play spectacularly, but he did earn 11 rebounds. Besides that, nobody else on the team put up any particularly interesting numbers.

The biggest flaw for Miami was simply shooting, as they failed to convert many shots. While they committed less fouls and converted more threes, they simply failed to build any offensive consistency. Chicago wasn't spectacular, but they did enough to keep their season alive for one more game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Heat STAT Bulls 28/84 (33%) Field Goals 34/89 (38%) 9/33 (27%) Three Pointers 7/25 (34%) 15/20 (75%) Free Throws 15/18 (73%) 13 Offensive Rebounds 12 46 Defensive Rebounds 48 6 Steals 9 2 Blocks 3 10 (6) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (11) 10 Team Fouls 13

3 Biggest Lead 18 24:03 Time of Possession 23:56

With the win, the Bulls advance to the next round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. If they win again, they'll have to win again if they want to make the Playoffs. If they succeed, they'll be pitted against the #1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. It won't be easy, but they'll at least have a chance.

With the loss, the Heat have one more shot to keep their season alive. Without Jimmy Butler on the roster anymore, other players on the roster will need to step up if they want to make the playoffs. It's a longshot, but Miami isn't out just yet.

That wraps up our Heat vs. Bulls Play-In Tournament results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These Play-In sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

