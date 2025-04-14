ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hawks travel to play the Magic in the first NBA play-in game! This is a big game, and whoever wins will be safely in the next round of the postseason. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Hawks have struggled with inconsistency and have been mediocre despite making the postseason. They are 40-42 and have won four of the last five games. This Hawks team starts and ends with how well Trae Young plays. Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher have stepped up for the Hawks after some injuries and different roster moves. The Hawks can make a big statement with this win.

Orlando has also struggled with inconsistency to achieve a 41-41 record, but they have won five of their last six games to cement themselves as the eighth seed. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but the most significant issue has been the lack of offensive consistency. Banchero is the best player on the Maic and can carry them in the postseason. This would be a big win.

Here are the Hawks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Play-In Odds: Hawks-Magic Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Orlando Magic: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 216.5 (-114)

Under: 216.5 (-106)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Magic NBA Play-In 2025

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has consistently stayed near the top of the NBA this season. They are fifth in scoring at 118.2 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 47.2% from the field, and 18th in three-point shooting at 35.8% from behind the arc.

Ten players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, showcasing that one of the biggest strengths for the team is their balance. Young makes everything work on this team for Atlanta, so they are still in the playoff picture. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, good or bad. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 24.2 and 11.6 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA and averages the most assists in the league.

Young is the most consistent piece on this offense, but the depth has also been solid. Okongwu and Risacher have emerged and come into their own. This offense is elite and can score on any defense, even Orlando's.

The Magic have had so many offensive issues; there's a legitimate argument that they have the worst offense in the NBA. They are 28th in scoring at 105.4 points per game, 27th in field-goal percentage at 44.5%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 31.8%.

Only four different Magic players average more than double digits, and Banchero is the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 25.9 points per game. Wagner is not far behind, averaging 24.2 points per game. Banchero and Wagner are also one and two on the Magic in assists with 4.8 and 4.7 per game, respectively.

The Magic have some great playmakers on offense, but the question is if they have enough to be consistent. Due to their struggles, they might be able to have some success against Atlanta's defense, making this a giant X-factor.

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal and has been a turnstile. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119.7 points per game; 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.1%; and 28th in three-point defense, at 37.7% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been solid despite Jalen Johnson being out. Onyeka Okongwu leads the team in rebounds with 8.9 per game, and then Clint Capela is second with 8.5 per game. Then, Mohamed Gueye and Capela are tied for the team lead at one block per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid, with the biggest standout being Dyson Daniels. He leads the entire NBA in steals, averaging three per game.

The Hawks do not have a good defense, but they might succeed against an offense as bad as Orlando's. They need to show up because Wagner and Banchero are a great duo.

Magic's defense has been one of the better units in the NBA this season but has struggled with consistency more recently. They are first in points allowed at 105.5 per game, 17th in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 46.8%, and 23rd in three-point defense, allowing 36.5% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent and is a massive strength. Banchero, Goga Bitadze, and Wendell Carter Jr. hold down the fort. Banchero leads the team in rebounds with 7.5, and Carter Jr. is next with 7.2 per game. Then, Bitadze leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game. Orlando's biggest strength is its on-ball defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wagner tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game.

The Magic's defense has the talent to be elite, but it has been a mixed bag recently. This is a giant challenge against an offense as balanced and efficient as Atlanta.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Hawks have the offense to keep this close and make it a one-possession game, but I trust the Magic at home to still get the win outright.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Hawks +5 (-110)