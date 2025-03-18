In MLB The Show 25, you can update rosters to have the most accurate depth charts and lineups just like in real life. But how exactly do you update the rosters in MLB The Show 25? If a player gets traded, signed, or sent down to the minors, how do you make the game reflect that? Well stick around, because we'll show you what to do.

How do you Update Rosters in MLB The Show 25?

#MLBTheShow 25 launches today!

Control your career, own your legacy, and forge a new RPG journey in Road to the Show: The Amateur Years. Buy now at https://t.co/arQV8xwEvT pic.twitter.com/RbwiBrI74h — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

MLB The Show 25 uses an automatic “Live roster”, letting you use updated rosters in Exhibition modes. However, if you want to use an Updated Roster in Franchise, just follow the steps below:

Go to Settings Select “File Management” Select “Load Live Roster” Save the Roster when loaded When creating a new Franchise, use the option that says “Current Roster” This will use your Live Roster

This process will allow you to use the most updated rosters for MLB The Show 25's Franchise Mode. Keep in mind that the roster cannot be updated in an already active Franchise. For example, the Los Angeles Angels traded for Angel Perdomo on March 17th. So if you started a Franchise on March 16th, you'll need to start a new one if you want to see that change.

Another thing to keep in mind is player injuries. Any player currently dealing with an injury may be on the bench and you may be unable to play with them. Thankfully, MLB The Show 25 does offer options to edit injuries. So make sure you take that into consideration before picking a team to play with.

Lastly, fans can also peruse the Vault, which allows you to download rosters created by fans. By the end of the year, you may see more players upload their own rosters, some of which are more accurate than the actual ones. Regardless, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Overall, that's all you need to know to update your rosters in MLB The Show 25. Keep this guide handy if you ever need to update the rosters again in the future. We hope it proved helpful in assisting you play with the most updated rosters the game has to offer. Expect many exciting things to happen throughout the year, which may affect rosters for all 30 teams in the league.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.