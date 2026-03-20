Joining a list of previous WWE stars in the Fortnite game are now Liv Morgan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. According to a recent report by HYPEX, Morgan and Austin are the rumored two upcoming WWE skins in the game.

Just days after the release of WWE 2K26, the promotion is now set to continue its video game releases with Morgan and Austin's entry into the Fortnite universe. The duo will join the previous lineup of Fortnite x WWE characters, including Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and The Undertaker.

In addition to these prominent figures, WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also featured in Fortnite, taking on the role of The Foundation within the game's narrative. His character is slated to make a comeback in the game.

While Fortnite is all set up for its WWE partnership, it is also expected to see a Game of Thrones crossover in the near future. Earlier this year, fans also saw Fortnite collaborate with The Office, Ed Edd n’ Edd, and Looney Tunes.

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Steve Austin & Liv Morgan are CONFIRMED coming to Fortnite Only them 2 tho pic.twitter.com/vxcXtlx5c7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2026

Wrestling legend Booker T opens up on his WWE 2K26 video game role

For the first time, Booker T has undertaken a brand new role in the 2K video game series. After years of appearing as a playable character, this year, fans saw the addition of Booker T and Wade Barrett as commentators.

In a 2K26 promotional video, the Hall of Famer said, “Man, it’s been an awesome experience working with 2K, finally getting my voice in the game. I think I bit off a little more than I could chew, though. I know it’s more reading than I’ve ever done in my life. I use a lot of the quotes from the video game on NXT, so it’s actually pretty cool. ‘No bread, no water, just meat!’ As well as, ‘It’s all about checks and championships!’”