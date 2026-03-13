MLB The Show 26 Codes allow players access to content for modes like Diamond Dynasty. Like previous titles, these codes help you receive in-game items. However, not everybody knows about these codes, where to find them, or how to redeem them. Furthermore, most codes are only active for a limited time. Therefore, we created a list of all known active codes in MLB The Show 26 for your convenience.

All Active MLB The Show 26 Codes (March 2026)

CODE REWARD

At the time of writing, there are no available codes for MLB The Show 26. However, the game just launched in Early Access, so give it some time to see if any new codes arrive. With the MLB Season approaching (and the WBC underway), there's a chance we'll see some new codes to redeem in exchange for new rewards. Keep checking back with us to see if new codes released.

But how exactly do you redeem codes in MLB The Show 26?

How Do You Redeem Codes in MLB The Show 26?

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Visit The Show Codes website

Log into (or Create) your The Show Account

Insert Code & Redeem

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in MLB The Show 26 cannot be done in-game and requires you to use a special website for code redemption. However, the process is still simple. Just make sure to create an account and link it with your system before entering a code. Once you redeem, you should receive the reward in-game.

If the code you redeemed did not work, re-check to make sure the spelling is accurate. Furthermore, feel free to copy and paste the text if you think that will help. However, there's a possibility that the code you tried to redeem may not be active, and has expired. But fear not, because more codes may release in the future.

Make sure to follow the game's official social channels to find out about new events. The developers often post about new content, game updates, and other new additions that are worth looking into. In the meantime, play modes like Diamond Quest in DD to earn some good rewards without waiting for codes.

Overall, that includes all active MLB The Show 26 codes and how to redeem them. We look forward to seeing what codes, events, and programs the developers have lined up for us this year.

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