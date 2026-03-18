MLB The Show 26 Update 2 has arrived, with patch notes detailing fixes for gameplay and several modes. RTTS, Franchise, Diamond Dynasty, and other modes all received some love. Additionally, the patch adds various commentary and presentation fixes. Therefore, we posted all the changes below for your convenienec. Without further ado, let's take a look at the MLB The Show 26 Update 2 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 26 Update 2 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

General:

Sliders are no longer accessible in Challenge of the Week pause menu.

Fixed a bug where foul balls could count as home runs at the Rogers Centre.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where Bear Down UI was not showing in custom practice.

Fixed a freeze that could occur with out-of-position players in online head-to-head games.

Stability improvements when playing in “Player Lock”.

Pitch history holding R2 will now track up to 25 pitches.

Fixed an issue where some ABS challenges were upheld/overturned incorrectly.

Continued improvement on ABS logic.

Co-op:

Fixed a bug where roles were not appropriately rotating between users.

Fixed a freeze that could occur ahead of matchmaking.

General co-op stability improvements.

Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed a freeze that could occur after exiting a moment.

Fixed a bug in Mini Seasons where goal descriptions were incorrectly displayed after reaching the playoffs.

General UI bug fixes in Mini Seasons.

Fixed the scrollbar in collections.

Diamond scene from pack opening should now show ‘26 instead of ‘25.

Fixed a bug where perfect umpires were not enabled in “Play with Friends” mode.

Fixed a bug where fast play was not enabled in “Play with Friends” mode.

Attribute bars will now extend to 125 for applicable attributes.

Added shortcuts for My Inventory and DD Handbook in the bottom bar.

Various fixes for the player comparison view in My Squad.

Fixed various attribute carousels throughout all menus.

Fixed an issue where the XP Path would become inaccessible after certain actions.

General DD menu stability fixes

Numerous logo issues fixed in Mini Seasons.

Various bug fixes for Collections

Franchise:

Updated trade block logic so the CPU will not place players on the trade block if: They have more than 5 years remaining on their contract, or They were recently signed and are in the first year of a contract with a term of 4+ years.

Fixed a bug where the cursor could temporarily disappear when navigating around Trade Hub screens.

Fixed an issue where duplicate “Player No Longer in Organization” popups would display after Trade Alert popups. This should avoid spoilers with trades.

Optimization and stability fixes.

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Road To The Show:

A few bug fixes for dialog scenes.

Corrected a post-game recap visual issue.

Adjustments made to the rewards for the Amateur and MLB Draft goals.

Corrected an issue where Season Goal Select would overlap other text on the screen.

Fixed a visual bug when downgrading mastered Perks.

Fixed a visual bug where team logos would occasionally be incorrect with the interest map in high school and college.

Fixed a bug where two-way players could not bat in the Futures game.

Fixed a bug where two-way players were unable to participate in the All-Star game as a Designated Hitter

Fixed a bug where a few goals were not evaluated correctly when completed.

Fixed a bug with players not reviving certain goals when not selecting their dream college.

Adjusted position change requests to only be accessible via conversations with players managers.

Fixed a bug where pitchers could be missing their glove on-field.

Fixed a bug where simulating values were being incorrectly labeled as higher or lower on the tracking screen.

Additionally, fixed a bug where occasionally stats & awards were not accessible during retirement.

Furthermore, fixed an issue where dynamic difficulty was not updating on offense.

Custom Leagues:

Overall, fixed a bug where Postseason games would appear in game management for teams that were not in the Postseason.

Miscellaneous:

Various commentary bug fixes and updates.

Various presentation bug fixes and updates.

Overall, that wraps up everything from the MLB The Show 26 Update 2 Patch Notes. Furthermore, we hope this update improves your experience. Additionally, we can expect to see more updates in the future as we approach the beginning of a brand new season. From gameplay improvements to player model updates, MLB The Show 26 will definitely receive more polish in the future.

In the meantime, feel free to check out our review of the game. Furthermore, check out our guide on how to become a better pitcher in The Show 26. Furthermore, we look forward to the next update to see what else they improve.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Overall.