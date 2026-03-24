The Atlanta Falcons were busy in free agency. And they made a trade as well. But here is their next step: the 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator after free agency.

Last year’s move to get James Pearce Jr. cost the Falcons this year’s first-round selection. So they won’t be on the board until pick No. 48. Still, the needs are there, including wide receiver, defensive interior, linebacker, and cornerback.

Let’s see what direction the PFF simulator took the Falcons.

Round 2, Pick No. 48: WE Germie Bernard, Alabama

This is a great pick for the Falcons. They need another wide receiver, but picking at No. 48 doesn’t give them a road to a true WR1. So why not get the best WR2 on the board? And that’s where Bernard lands, according to Athlon Sports.

“Route-running and reliable hands are the calling cards for Bernard, who always gives his quarterback an easy target,” Luke Easterling wrote. “His technique allows him to create consistent separation as a route-runner despite a lack of elite speed, and he uses his solid frame to shield defenders from the ball, and using full extension to reel in throws away from his body.”

Bernard can pick up extra yards after the catch. Plus, he has that knack for finding holes in zones, which proves so valuable at the NFL level. Furthermore, he can flat-out track the deep ball.

“He’s a well-rounded receiver who can line up outside or in the slot, and he can attack opposing defenses at every level of the field,” Easterling wrote. “Even if he never becomes the primary target in an NFL passing game, his route-running skills, reliable hands, and alignment versatility make him the ideal WR2 candidate.”

And that fits perfectly with Drake London and the Falcons.

Round 3, Pick No. 79: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Size comes into play for Igbinosun, as he stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 189 pounds. Plus, he has proven durability, according to NFL.com

“Igbinosun is an iron man with 53 career starts, fitting the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms,: Lance Zierlein wrote. “He uses heavy hands and strength to reroute receivers, staying tight on most vertical routes. However, hip tightness, disjointed footwork, and average route recognition make pattern-matching a chore in larger spaces or in off-man coverage.

“Improving his technique and getting him to trust it will be critical in reducing penalties. He is tough, strong, and a willing run defender. Traits raise the ceiling to CB2 in a zone-heavy scheme. But his floor as an average backup might be a more likely outcome.”

There’s something to like about this pick, though. The Falcons need secondary help, and Igbinosun seems like the kind of guy who could be a surprise once he gets on an NFL field.

Round 4, Pick No. 122: DI Landon Robinson, Navy

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Robinson has been opening eyes as the draft draws closer, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson is one of the most intriguing players in the 2026 NFL Draft,” James Rapien wrote. “At 5'11,” 291 pounds, Robinson isn't built like most NFL defensive tackles. Despite his size, he's generating plenty of interest from teams.”

It helps that Robinson showed up on Bruce Feldman’s freaks list last year, according to The Athletic.

“This offseason, he bench pressed 465 pounds (up from 450), squatted 665 (up 15 pounds), and power cleaned 350,” Feldman wrote. “He vertical jumps 33 inches and hit 20.13 mph on the GPS.”

Round 6, Pick No. 215: LB Jack Kelly, BYU

Dart throws are common in the last two rounds, and Kelly fits that narrative. But there are some things to like, according to NFL.com.

“Kelly is a burly linebacker with adequate play speed and desired aggression,” Zierlein wrote. “His reaction time is average, but his struggles to find his leverage and fit as a run defender pop up too often on tape. He has a strong punch but short arms and can get stuck to blockers who sink their hands in.

“(Kelly is) adequate in coverage but above average as a blitzer and has some juice when he rushes off the edge. (He) might need to star on special teams to find a role as an even-front linebacker with third-down value.”

Round 7, Pick No. 231: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

There’s a reason Brailsford’s name will likely be called before the draft is over, according to NFL Draft Buzz. And it’s because he can help the right team.

“Where Brailsford ends up mattering most is in scheme,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “A zone-heavy offense that wants its center moving laterally, climbing to linebackers, and making calls at the line is where he belongs. His best reps at Alabama came when the offense let him use his feet.”