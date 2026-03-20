In this Brawl Stars Najia Guide, we'll take a look at the newest Mythic Brawler, her forms, attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Najia is the 101st brawler to join the massive Brawl Stars Roster. She possesses a unique ability to aim her attack after it has launched. Without further ado, let's take a look at Najia.

Brawl Stars Najia Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, you can unlock Najia in Brawl Stars in one of the following ways:

Unlock her on Starr Road for 1,900 Credits (349 Gems or Two Brawler Keys) when she releases on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026. Najia must be your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

Purchase Najia (or his Value Pack) from the Shop – $14.99 for the Brawler only or $24.99 for the Value Pack (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes both of Najia's Star Powers and Gadgets

$14.99 for the Brawler only or $24.99 for the Value Pack (Limited Time Deal) Collect Najia from the Najia Release Event via Najia Boxes before March 30th – Guaranteed to unlock at 20 boxes

Unlock Najia via Starr Drop, Chaos Drop, Mega Box, etc. (Chances of unlocking varies)

Brawl Stars Najia Guide – Attacks, & Stats Per Level

Najia's Main attack, Ssssnake Delivery, is a ranged attack that pierces enemies with a Jar that Najia launches. However, Najia may influence the direction of her Jar by aiming with her main attack and releasing again, which launches a Paper Snake at enemies. The Snake itself deals poison damage, which may stack. If Najia chooses not to re-aim her main attack, the Paper Snake will break out at the apex of the attack's range, targeting a nearby enemy.

However, Najia only possesses on attack ammo to compensate for her range and the snake's homing ability.

Najia's Super, Damage Noodles, lets her toss three jars, all of which contain paper snakes. Furthermore, the Jars deal damage when they land, while the Snakes target the enemies and poison them.

We split Najia's stats into two different sections, one for her, and another for her Snake from her Super:

Power Level Health Main Attack Damage (Jar) Main Attack Damage (Snake) 1 3400 400 800 2 3740 440 880 3 4080 480 960 4 4420 520 1040 5 4760 560 1120 6 5100 600 1200 7 5440 640 1280 8 5780 680 1360 9 6120 720 1440

10 6460 760 1520 11 6800 800 1600

Najia's Paper Snake Stats (Damage Noodles Super):

Power Level Paper Snake Health Jar Poison Damage Snake Poison Damage 1 1600 250 400 2 1760 275 440 3 1920 300 480 4 2080 325 520 5 2240 350 560 6 2400 375 6000 7 2560 400 640 8 2720 425 680 9 2880 450 720

10 3040 475 760 11 3200 500 800

Brawl Stars Najia Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Overall, Najia has two gadgets at launch:

Poison Puddles – “All enemies currently poisoned by Najia will create poisonous puddles briefly.”

“All enemies currently poisoned by Najia will create poisonous puddles briefly.” Najia Jar – “Najia hides inside a vase. Once the vase is broken, she will knock back any nearby enemies! Cooldown: 20 seconds.”

Additionally, Najia has two Star Powers:

Poisonous Protector – “Brawlers defeated while poisoned by Najia will spawn a snake in their place.”

– “Brawlers defeated while poisoned by Najia will spawn a snake in their place.” Venomous – “Poison damage scales with the target Brawler's current percent health, dealing extra damage when a target is at full health.”

Furthermore, Najia can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Najia Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we prefer Poison Puddles. Essentially, poisoning enemies prevents them from healing, so creating additional puddles will make it harder for your foes to find safety. Furthermore, it helps out with map control, giving Najia and her teammates the opportunity to dominate the map.

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For Star Powers, both are good, though we prefer Poisonous Protector. You don't need to use it on a brawler with full health to take advantage of its capabilities. Plus, by taking down a brawler and spawning a Paper Snake, you're making life even more difficult for the opposing team.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Najia In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Hot Zone

Hot Zone is all about Map Control, which Najia excels at. While she does not deal a lot of damage, her Snakes can keep enemies at bay while your teammates charge toward the zone. Najia's range, coupled with her Poison Puddles gadget, can create all sorts of dilemmas for the enemy team.

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Najia's range and poisonous abilities make her a viable option in these modes. While she may not deal enough damage on her own, her poisonous attacks makes things easier for her friends.

Gem Grab

Another mode where map control matters, Najia should do well here. Her range and the versatility of her gadgets and Star Powers make her useful in this mode. However, I do not recommend making her the gem carrier unless you have no other choice.

Brawl Stars Najia Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Najia In?

Brawl Ball

Najia is not well equipped for Brawl Ball. Her attack doesn't deal enough damage, and she has little in her arsenal to help her steal the ball or play goalie. You can technically use her Najia Jar for knockbacks, but that won't be enough to take down tough brawlers like Primo, EMZ, Shelly, and much more. Overall, she just doesn't work well here.</p>

Heist

Najia is terrible at Heist. Her low DPS makes her difficult to use for Damaging or protecting the safe. Sure, she can poison enemies, which may push them back, but then she's using her precious one-ammo on foes instead of the safe. Overall, it's hard for her to focus on both the safe and enemies at the same time.</p>

Showdown

Najia's low DPS makes it hard for her to take down Power Cube Boxes. Therefore, she will struggle to take down just one box, giving enemies time to find her or earn more cubes. At the very least, her main attack's piercing may help her take down boxes just a bit quicker.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Najia Guide. Best of luck unlocking the newest Mythic Brawler!

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