The Crimson Desert Release Date is on the way, with many trailers showing off the gameplay, story, and more. Originally set to be a prequel to Black Desert Online (2014), developer Pearl Abyss has since transformed Crimson Desert into a standalone title powered by their new BlackSpace Engine. But what can players expect to see in this highly-anticipated action-adventure game? Let's find out.

Crimson Desert Release Date – March 19th, 2026

The Crimson Desert Release Date is Thursday, March 19th, 2026. It is available for pre-order for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, & Mac.

Overall, four different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $69.99 [PS5 Only] – Grotevant Plate Set *Khaled Shield Deluxe Edition (Digital) – $79.99 [PS5 Only] – Grotevant Plate Set *Khaled Shield Kairos Plate Set Balgran Shield Exclaire Horse Tack set Deluxe Edition (Physical) – $89.99 All of the digital content above (Grotevant Plate Set on PS5 only) *Khaled Shield Physical items: Deluxe Edition Limited Steelbook (includes full game) Letter from the developer Greymane Brooch Pin Three Character Photo Cards Map of Pywell Collector's Edition – $279.99 (Limited Availability) All of the digital content above (Grotevant Plate Set on PS5 only) *Khaled Shield Ultimate Pack (Soul Bow / Derictus Spear / Sielos Longsword Shroud Lantern Hyperion Horse Tack Set Physical Items: Collector's Edition Limited Steelbook (includes full game) Exclusive Diorama Fabric Map of Pywel Letter from the Developer Greymane Brooch Pin Three Character Photo Cards Three Patches



*indicates Pre-Order Bonus

Crimson Desert Gameplay

At its core, Crimson Desert is a single-player, open-world, action-adventure game. You control one of three protagonists (primarily, Kliff) as you explore the continent of Pywell.

The game features a combat system that supports both melee and ranged combat. For those wondering if it's a souls-like, the answer is… not really. Instead, Crimson Desert features a large control scheme dedicated for fighting that allows the player to build up combo attacks. It's designed so you can quickly pull off some cool attacks, swap weapons quickly, or catapult into the air.

But that doesn't mean the adventure will be easy. Overall, Crimson Desert's Gameplay features just one difficulty setting. Fortunately, you can improve your characters in a number of ways.

The game does not feature a leveling system where you gain XP. Instead, you must improve yourself in a number of other ways:

Exploration – Discover hidden areas to unlock new weapons/abilities

Combat – Defeat bosses or other tough enemies to gain their weapons/armor/abilities

Crafting/Upgrading – Craft equipment or upgrade it at a Blacksmith to improve your equipment

For the most part, you must strengthen your character by finding Artifacts in the world. The Abyss Artifacts grant base improvements like increased health, stamina, or damage.

Additionally, Crimson Desert features three playable characters. While each one can use both melee and ranged weapons, each character operates a bit differently. Regardless, they can all become extremely powerful by the endgame.

And that just includes the combat aspect of the game. The game takes place in a map that's reportedly bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2, so expect a lot of traveling. Fortunately, the player will have various means of transportations. From horses to bears, to Dragons and more, Crimson Desert provides a ton of ways to cover the distances. Kliff himself even has a gliding ability that uses stamina to stay afloat.

Additionally, Kliff may eventually unlock a flying mech at some point which fires missiles. But you'll need to progress in order to unlock something so powerful.

Scattered across the world you'll find towns, bandit outposts, ruins, caves, forests, and more. Furthermore, you'll meet other NPCs along the way, some of whom provide quests for Kliff during his journey.

But Kliff does not always need to play the role of “good guy”. In fact, you can incur the wrath of an entire town by stealing from characters within the world.

Furthermore, other non-combat, and non-illegal activities include fishing, farming, and managing your own base. Overall, this customizable base can be upgraded and cared for throughout your experience to create your ideal home.

Crimson Desert Story

The story of Crimson Desert revolves around Protagonist Kliff, the leader of the mercenary band, the Greymanes. After an ambush from the rival faction, the Black Bears, scatters the Greymanes, it's up to Kliff to reunite his tribe.

Additionally, Kliff will deal with other troubles and meet various other characters throughout his adventure. But his ultimate goal will be to help his Greymanes survive in the volatile continent of Pywel.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Crimson Desert Release Date, Gameplay, and Story. We're very curious to check out this title ourselves once it drops this March. We'll see you in Pywel this March.

