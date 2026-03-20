MLB The Show 26 features 19 Quirks, which are special abilities which only some players possess. These Quirks can help with a variety of things, like batting, pitching, home-advantage-based boosts. and more. However, not everyone knows about these Quirks, or how to unlock them. Therefore, we created this list of Quirks in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty.

All Quirks in MLB The Show 26

Overall, there are 19 total Quirks in MLB The Show 26:

Quirk Effect Bad Ball Hitter Increased ability to hit balls outside of the strike zone Break Outlier Pitchers lose less break when tired Breaking Ball Hitter Increased ability to hit breaking balls Day Player Increased performance during day games Dead Red Increased ability to hit fastballs Fighter Increased performance in 9th Inning or later First-Pitch Hitter Increased ability to hit the first pitch at-bat Homebody Increased Performance in home games Night Player Increased performance during night games

Outlier I Primary Pitch exceeds velocity limit Outlier II Secondary Pitch exceeds velocity limit Pick Off Artist Increases Pick Off Success rate Pinch Hitter Improves player's pinch hitting Rally Monkey Increased performance when team is behind Road Warrior Increased performance when playing on the road Situational Hitter Improves the player's ability to drive in a runner for third base when at two outs or less Stopper Increased pitching performance when team is behind Table Setter Increased performance when no players are on base Unfazed Increased ability to hit when at two strikes

Article Continues Below

Overall, that includes all Quirks in MLB The Show 26. We hope you found this guide useful. Make sure to take advantage of these quirks as you aim for glory in whatever mode you play.

Again, these are unique abilities that not every player possesses. Furthermore, some players possess multiple Quirks, which helps them in various situations.

Quirks can help both pitchers and batters. For example, a Pitcher with the Stopper ability will perform better when the team is losing. However, a batter may possess Homebody, which helps them play better in Home Games.

Think of Quirks like abilities seen in other sports games. They help distinguish star players from each other, making some highly-rated players better than others. A great player may boast a 90 OVR, but another player with the same rating may be better because of their Quirks. Although Quirks can't be relied on all the time, they may help in a pinch.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.