MLB The Show 26 features 19 Quirks, which are special abilities which only some players possess. These Quirks can help with a variety of things, like batting, pitching, home-advantage-based boosts. and more. However, not everyone knows about these Quirks, or how to unlock them. Therefore, we created this list of Quirks in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty.

All Quirks in MLB The Show 26

Overall, there are 19 total Quirks in MLB The Show 26:

QuirkEffect
Bad Ball HitterIncreased ability to hit balls outside of the strike zone
Break OutlierPitchers lose less break when tired
Breaking Ball HitterIncreased ability to hit breaking balls
Day PlayerIncreased performance during day games
Dead RedIncreased ability to hit fastballs
FighterIncreased performance in 9th Inning or later
First-Pitch HitterIncreased ability to hit the first pitch at-bat
HomebodyIncreased Performance in home games
Night PlayerIncreased performance during night games
Outlier IPrimary Pitch exceeds velocity limit
Outlier IISecondary Pitch exceeds velocity limit
Pick Off ArtistIncreases Pick Off Success rate
Pinch HitterImproves player's pinch hitting
Rally MonkeyIncreased performance when team is behind
Road WarriorIncreased performance when playing on the road
Situational HitterImproves the player's ability to drive in a runner for third base when at two outs or less
StopperIncreased pitching performance when team is behind
Table SetterIncreased performance when no players are on base
UnfazedIncreased ability to hit when at two strikes
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Overall, that includes all Quirks in MLB The Show 26. We hope you found this guide useful. Make sure to take advantage of these quirks as you aim for glory in whatever mode you play.

Again, these are unique abilities that not every player possesses. Furthermore, some players possess multiple Quirks, which helps them in various situations.

Quirks can help both pitchers and batters. For example, a Pitcher with the Stopper ability will perform better when the team is losing. However, a batter may possess Homebody, which helps them play better in Home Games.

Think of Quirks like abilities seen in other sports games. They help distinguish star players from each other, making some highly-rated players better than others. A great player may boast a 90 OVR, but another player with the same rating may be better because of their Quirks. Although Quirks can't be relied on all the time, they may help in a pinch.

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