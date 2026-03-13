NBA 2K26 MyTEAM players can get a 100 OVR Bam Adebayo Card to bolster their lineup. 2K added this powerful new card in celebration of his 83-point performance against the Wizards this week. However, not everyone may know about it, or how to get it. Without further ado, we'll show you how to get a 100 OVR Bam Adebayo player card in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM.

How Do You Get The 100 OVR Bam Adebayo Card in NBA 2K26?

BAM FOR 83!?! 🔥😳 Celebrate Bam Adebayo’s monster night with a monster card:

Redeem Code BAM-83-POINTS for a 🌌 99 OVR Dark Matter Fresh Bam Adebayo Then let him cook 😤… Use any Bam card and drop 83 points in multiple MyTEAM modes to unlock a 💯 OVR Bam Adebayo 🤯 Already… pic.twitter.com/IQToBAYSIO — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) March 11, 2026

To get a 100 OVR Bam Adebayo in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM, you must complete the Bam Adebayo MyTEAM Takeover Challenge in Weekly Challenges. Overall, the challenge features six missions, all of which come with their own rewards:

Domination Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Domination games Reward – Diamond Shoe Pack Pick-Up Challenges Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Pick-Up Challenge games Reward – 1,000 MT Breakout Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Breakout games Reward – MyTEAM REP Salary Cap Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Salary Cap games Reward – Takeover Option Pack (5 Cards) Showdown & All-Star Team-Up Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Showdown or All-Star Team Up games Reward – Hall of Fame Badge Pack Park Takeover – Score 83 points with any Bam Adebayo over multiple Triple Threat Park or Triple Threat Online Games Reward – MyTEAM REP

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Completing all of these challenges will get you the 100 OVR Bam Adebayo Card, which will instantly improve your lineup. 100 OVR cards are the best in the game, making him a must-have card for various MyTEAM modes. Fortunately, you do not actually need to record 83 points in one game.

For those living under a rock, this challenge comes after Adebayo's historic 83-point night against the Wizards on March 10th. He scored the second most points ever in an NBA game, breaking Kobe Bryant's 81-point record from 2006. The Heat also defeated the Wizards 150-129. Miami is currently 1st place in the Southeast Division with a record of 38-29.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get a 100 OVR Bam Adebayo card in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM. Furthermore, we wish you the best of luck in earning this powerful player item. For more NBA 2K content, check out the list of redeemable locker codes to earn more in-game items. Lastly, make sure to earn all the Season 5 rewards before Season 6 arrives.

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