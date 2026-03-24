When the New York Yankees begin their 2026 season, Luis Gil won't be apart of the Opening Day pitching rotation. However, it's more of a strategic play by the Yankees rather than an indictment on Gil.

New York won't need a fifth starter until their 14th game of the season. The Yankees opted to take on more bullpen arms in the meantime, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Luis Gil will be optioned to the Minors, Aaron Boone told reporters in Mesa,” Hoch wrote. “The #Yankees don’t need a fifth starter until April 11. Cade Winquest, Brent Headrick and Jake Bird will all be on the Opening Day roster.”

Once New York needs another starter, it seems logical that Gil's name will be called. At the very least though, the Yankees are proceeding cautiously after the right-hander was limited to 11 games in 2025 due to a lat injury.

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Over those 11 appearances, Gil posted a 3.32 ERA and a 41/33 K/BB ratio. New York certainly hasn't forgotten about what the righty was able to do in 2024. Gil won the AL Rookie of the Year after recording a 3.50 ERA and a 171/77 K/BB ratio.

Seeing Gil sent down to the minors might come as a shock. But he did have options available, and it doesn't seem like he will be down for long. The Yankees are just trying to maximize their roster as much as possible to begin the year.

Sooner rather than later, it seems likely Gil will be pitching in New York again. When he does, the Yankees are expecting him to be healthy and producing results.