We've got the NFL Week 1 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. In this series, we super-sim 15-minute quarter games on All-Madden Difficulty. Additionally, we customize a few sliders in an effort to create more realistic scores. But then we let Madden take care of the rest. Without further ado, let's look at the Week 1 Results!

NFL Week 1 Results Predicted By Madden 26

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 3 7 7 24 PHI 3 13 3 10 29

The defending Super Bowl Champions manage to hold off the Cowboys thanks to DT Jalen Carter.

The Cowboys took an early lead when George Pickens scored the first touchdown of the NFL Season on a 15 yard reception. But the Eagles didn't go scoreless in the first quarter, scoring a field goal just as time expired.

Philadelphia's offense picked up in the second quarter. Firstly, Saquon Barkley scored the team's first touchdown of the season on a five-yard run. Jalen Hurts completed a 13 yard TD pass to Devonta Smith before the two-minute warning. Unfortunately, Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

Dallas reclaimed the lead in the second half after CeeDee Lamb scored on a 27-yard TD reception. But the Eagles took the lead back after another Jake Elliott FG.

The Eagles went on to score another 10 unanswered points, including another TD run from Barkley (this time for 3 yards). The Cowboys managed to score before the two-minute warning, but failed to get the ball back.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 0 10 10 3 23 LAC 7 3 3 7 20

The Chargers got off to a solid 10-0 lead, only to lose that lead in a matter of two minutes. After Harrison Butker converted a 39-yard FG, the Chargers fumbled the ball on the following kick return. Just three plays later, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 21 yard TD pass.

Kansas City scored another TD on their opening drive in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the day. Both teams tacked on another FG before entering the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs extended their lead after another FG from Butker, making it 23-13. The Chargers' offense was stymied, only scoring one on possession in the final four minutes. But the team was unable to get the ball back and attempt a comeback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 10 6 14 3 33 ATL 0 7 7 8 22

Michael Penix Jr. plays poorly in the season-opener as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers earn the W.

Tampa Bay took a 13-0 lead early on, thanks to a 13-yard TD reception from rookie Emeka Egbuka. But Bijan Robinson helped his Falcons get on the board with a 25 yard TD run. However, the Buccaneers took seven minutes off the clock, scoring another FG before the half.

Tampa Bay extended their lead even more in the second half. Mayfield threw another TD pass (this time to Mike Evans), while Bucky Irving ran it in for 1 yard on another drive. Penix Jr. connected with Drake London for a TD just before the third quarter ended to decrease that lead.

Down 30-14, the Falcons allowed the Bucs to score another FG. But they encouragingly scored swift and converted the two-point conversion. However, they failed to score again in the final six minutes of the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 3 10 7 0 20 CLE 0 0 14 7 21

The Bengals lost control of a 13 point lead in the first half as the Browns' defense helped Cleveland win the game.

Despite the hefty sum of money spent on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's offense failed to score more than two touchdowns in the loss. Furthermore, Joe Burrow threw an interception to Browns' CB Greg Newsome II, who returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

Browns' QB Joe Flacco didn't do much better. But the HB duo of Jerome Ford and rookie Quinshon Judkins helped Cleveland stay on the field. David Njoku caught the game-winning 17-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, which helped the Browns take their first lead of the game.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 14 10 3 7 34 IND 0 7 3 7 17

The Dolphins' offense exploded, as they tend to do in week 1 of the regular season.

Tyreek Hill caught seven passes from Tua Tagovailoa for 149 yards and two TDs. Jaylen Waddle chipped in with five catches for 85 yards and another TD. HB De'Von Achane also played well, picking up 96 yards on 16 carries and a TD halfway through the 4th quarter.

The Daniel Jones-led Colts only put up seven points in the first half when the team was already down by 17. Those offensive struggles continued in the second half, as HB Jonathan Taylor only earned 36 yards in the final two quarters.

Every time the Colts scored, the Dolphins responded the same way. Because of that, it was smooth sailing for Miami in Week 1.

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 7 0 6 3 16 NE 0 7 3 0 10

Ashton Jeanty wasn't spectacular in his NFL debut, but the Raiders got the job done. TE Brock Bowers scored the team's only touchdown on their opening drive, and the Raiders never trailed at any point.

No team scored a touchdown in the second half. Instead, we saw four different FG drives, only one of which where the offense actually reached the red zone. Overall, it wasn't a very exciting matchup.

Drake Maye disappointed in his year 2 debut, as well as newly acquired WR Stefon Diggs. Maye threw two interceptions in the loss to just one touchdown. Diggs only caught 3 passes for 22 yards, and even fumbled the ball in the third quarter.

Jeanty earned 66 rushing yards in the win on 20 total carries. He earned an additional 11 yards on a catch. Bowers led the team with receptions (6) and yards (91).

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 10 7 7 7 31 NO 0 7 0 14 21

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals defeat Spencer Rattler and the Saints in a strong offensive performance.

Second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. popped off, catching eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. James Conner tacked on two more scores, including a 50-yard run in the third quarter.

After Trey McBride hauled in a seven-yard TD pass to make it 31-14, the Cardinals had this game wrapped up and in the bag. Rattler scored once more in garbage time (a TD pass to Alvin Kamara) to make things 31-21.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 6 3 3 7 19 NYJ 3 3 0 6 12

Both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields faced off against their former team, and neither played well. But Rodgers at least managed to lead his team on two different touchdown drives. Brandon McManus missed an extra point on the team's first TD, but converted two FGs and another XP attempt later on in the game.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, played awkwardly. He threw no touchdowns and just one interception. On the other side, he converted 19 of 25 pass attempts. However, he only averaged about seven yards per attempt as he threw for just 180 yards.

But the Jets did manage to tie the game with just 4:53 left. But Rodgers connected with D.K. Metcalf on the next drive for a 20 yard TD. New York failed to convert a 4th down attempt, leading to a Pittsburgh victory.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 3 7 3 0 13 WAS 7 0 10 10 27

Jayden Daniels' return journey to the NFC Championship game begins with a solid win over a divisional rival.

Jaxson Dart and the Giants started things off smoothly in their season opener. He completed his first TD pass of the season to WR Malik Nabers, helping New York take a 10-7 lead at the half.

Jayden Daniels, who threw an interception in the second quarter, bounced back with two TDs in the second half. He threw one TD pass to Terry McLaurin for 37 yards. The second, he threw to veteran TE Zach Ertz to make things 24-13.

While the Giants failed to score in the fourth quarter, Washington tacked on one more FG to extend their lead and secure a week 1 win.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 0 7 7 3 17 JAX 0 7 7 10 24

Jaguars' HC Liam Coen wins his first career game as a head coach as Jacksonville held off Carolina in the end.

Both teams were silent in the first quarter, and both teams' HB scored in the second. Travis Etienne scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, while Chuba Hubbard scored about halfway through.

Hubbard scored another touchdown in the third, but the Jaguars responded with a touchdown reception from Brian Thomas Jr. to tie things back up. But in the 4th quarter, the Jaguars managed to reclaim the lead with another TD pass from Trevor Lawrence (this time to Brenton Strange)

The Panthers responded with a field goal, but the Jaguars did the same, keeping a seven-point difference between both teams. Third-year QB Bryce Young was unable to make magic happen as his Panthers fell in the end.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 7 3 10 20 DEN 10 7 3 10 30

Cam Ward's NFL debut wasn't too bad, but he and the Titans' offense got off to a late start. Meanwhile, Bo Nix is continuing to play consistently in Year 2. He completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Ward didn't complete his first NFL TD pass until the fourth quarter. It was a nine-yard completion to TE Chig Okonkwo that cut the Broncos' lead to just 27-20. But there was only 3:23 left on the clock, and Denver used that time to squeeze in one more FG before the clock expired.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 14 7 7 7 35 SEA 7 3 0 14 24

Sam Darnold struggled in his new home, as he threw 3 INTs in the team's loss to San Francisco. He did manage to toss a couple of TDs in garbage time, but otherwise it was a nightmare for the veteran QB.

The 49ers' offense was efficient, successfully scoring on all Red Zone Drives. HB Christian scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 19-yard run in the second quarter. QB Brock Purdy played well, relying on his star weapons to get the job done.

George Kittle was the player of the game, earning 135 yards on 10 catches and two TDs in the win. Brandon Aiyuk chipped in with another TD, but otherwise earned just 53 yards in the win.

As for the Seahawks, the defense played poorly, but not much blame can be put on them. Three offensive turnovers led to three separate TD drives, which killed any chance of a Seahawks' comeback.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 7 14 3 14 38 GB 7 7 10 7 31

Perhaps the most exciting game of the week took place on Lambeau Field. Despite adding Micah Parsons to the defense, Green Bay still lost to Detroit in what turned out to be an offensive shootout. At least three touchdowns of 30+ yards were scored, and the Lions even scored on a kick return attempt.

Jared Goff and Jordan Love both played extremely well. Goff threw for 304 yards, 118 of which went to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Josh Reynolds only caught one pass, but it was a 55-yard TD reception late in the fourth quarter to help the Lions take a 31-24 lead.

Love threw for 288 yards and two TD passes. Josh Jacobs only ran 15 times, but earned 72 yards and scored two touchdowns as well. His final score was a 10-yard TD run to make things 31-31.

Remember that kick return TD we mentioned earlier? KR Khalil Dorsey scored a 99-yard TD return, which turned out to be the final score of the day. And there was still about five minutes left, too.

The Packers' offense failed to score on two separate drives. Jayden Reed's dropped catch on 4th & 7 with 1:19 left to go killed all chances of a trip to OT.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 7 6 10 3 26 LAR 3 7 6 7 23

The Houston Texans just barely hold off the L.A. Rams as time expired just before the Rams reached FG range in the end.

C.J. Stroud put on a good show, passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He did throw an interception, which Kam Curl returned to the HOU 25. But he redeemed himself with a 31-yard TD pass to Nico Collins in the third quarter.

Both defenses played both poorly and well at the same time (if that makes sense). Both teams were held to a combined seven FG attempts (four of which were from the Red Zone). But they also allowed each other's offenses to march down the field with ease.

A TD reception from Puka Nacua helped L.A. tie things up to 23-23 with just 4:07 remaining. The Texans' offense actually did a great job of wasting time, and capped off a 3:10 drive with a FG.

But with less than one minute remaining, the Rams actually managed to drive all the way down to the HOU 45. But, because they had no timeouts, they didn't have enough time to make the attempt.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 10 0 14 7 31 BUF 7 7 7 7 28

The Baltimore Ravens manage to shake off the Bills and get revenge for their Divisional Round loss from last season.

Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen continue to be the dual threat QBs that defenses despise playing. Jackson earned 76 yards on the ground, while Derrick Henry added another 103. Meanwhile, Allen ran for 54 yards, while James Cook earned 76 yards.

Buffalo took the lead before the second half when Cook ran it in for four yards. But the Ravens scored two unanswered touchdowns (Derrick Henry Rush, Zay Flowers reception) to take a two-score lead. Right before the third quarter ended, Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid on a 20 yard-TD.

But Baltimore extended their lead again, as Jackson himself ran it into the end zone. Things were quiet until the Bills' final drive, where Allen once again scored (a TD pass to Khalil Shakir). But Buffalo never saw the ball again once Isaiah Likely caught a game-clinching first down reception.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears – NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 7 0 7 14 CHI 6 0 10 0 16

Caleb Williams and the Bears spoil J.J. McCarthy's debut in a close match.

It seemed like these two teams were trading quarters. The Bears only scored in the first and third, while the Vikings played better in the 2nd and 4th. Nevertheless, the Bears did just enough to get by.

D'Andre Swift capped things off with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter, but Cairo missed the extra point attempt. Justin Jefferson helped the Vikings take the lead as he caught McCarthy's first TD Pass. It came during the two-minute warning with just under 1:30 to spare.

But Chicago rebounded in the third quarter with 10 unanswered points. Santos redeemed himself with a 50-yard FG conversion. Two drives later, Williams, found second-year receiver Rome Odunze on a 29-yard TD pass.

Down 16-7, the Vikings failed to score once again until the two-minute warning. McCarthy scored once again, this time finding returning receiver Adam Thielen on an 11-yard pass. But Minnesota missed the onside attempt, leading to a Chicago victory.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 1 Results According to Madden 26. We look forward to seeing how these predictions compare to the real results this weekend.

