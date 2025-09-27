The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated after taking down the Washington Huskies 24-6 on Saturday. It was a big win that was close throughout, but Ryan Day's squad pulled away in the fourth quarter. Almost immediately after the win, Day praised quarterback Julian Sayin by sharing his huge outlook for him.

During a postgame interview on the field with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports, the 46-year-old head coach firmly believes that Sayin has a bright future ahead of him. Day seemingly believes that Sayin has what it takes to take his game to the next level after dismantling the Washington defense.

“Well, his first start ever at Ohio State was against Texas at home, who at the time was No. 1,” said Day about Julian Sayin. “His first road start was, I guess, [against] a team that's won 22 straight games at home. So, he's got composure. He's got poise… He trusts his reads. He's got a bright future ahead of him.”

Article Continues Below

"He's got composure. He's got poise… He trusts his reads. He's got a bright future ahead of him."@OhioStateFB head coach Ryan Day praised QB Julian Sayin w/ our @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/NHDNZZ8wOC — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 27, 2025

Julian Saying, who is 20 years old, put on another strong performance in his third start for the Buckeyes this season. The sophomore quarterback ended Saturday's win with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns while owning a 78.5% completion percentage. He connected with superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith often, as the sophomore wideout finished with eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes move on to Week 5, where Ohio State will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. We're getting into the meat and potatoes of the schedule, as the program still has marquee matchups against Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan to play this season.