NBA 2K26's brand new Heat Check set in MyTEAM adds various Pink Diamond players like Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and more. Furthermore, the set also includes other high-rated players across various positions to bolster your MyTEAM roster with. This includes Diamond cards for Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and more. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the NBA 2K26 Heat Check Set.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Heat Check – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony?

When these players start to heat up, it’s best to just give them the ball and get out of their way 😤 Heat Check Packs are LIVE in MyTEAM 🔥☑️

Stack your lineup with ☄️ Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Becky Hammon, and more! 🚨 Heat Check x Wild Gem Packs & Boxes… pic.twitter.com/IP0XOIm1xy — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pink Diamond Heat Check Carmelo Anthony player item in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM can be unlocked in via Heat Check Packs & Boxes. Heat Check begins on September 26th, 2025 and ends on October 3rd, 2025.

However, we recommend not using VC to purchase MyTEAM packs, considering the extremely high costs of just one pack alone. You can use 4,000 MT to purchase a Heat Check base pack, which does offer a chance of pulling a Heat Check Player.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Heat Check Player Items

Pink Diamond – All 96 OVR Carmelo Anthony Anthony Davis Becky Hammon

Diamond – All 94 OVR Damian Lillard Brook Lopez Glenn Robinson Chamique Holdsclaw

Amethyst Azura Stevens Isaiah Thomas Rashard Lewis Quentin Grimes



NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition cover athlete Carmelo Anthony headlines a strong group of players in this set. There's not much to say about the 10x All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer that hasn't already been said. While never an NBA Champion, Anthony was scoring champion in 2003, as well as an NCAA champion when he was at Syracuse.

Joining Anthony is another Anthony… Anthony Davis to be exact. While Davis was part of a trade that had heads turning last season, he's still a great player. Unfortunately, like many other great Centers, Davis' problem is staying healthy long enough to make a real impact. Since the 2018-2019 season, Davis has only one season where he recorded 70+ games. However, he did manage to stay healthy during the Lakers' Championship run in 2020.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Heat Check set, which features a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony. We wish you luck in earning some of the higher-rated player items. In other news, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn some much-needed VC.

We look forward to seeing what the next set contains!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.