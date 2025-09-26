The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season. This week, players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and James Cook saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings For Week 4

Jahmyr Gibbs, HB (Detroit Lions) – 96 OVR (+1)

The backfield duo of Gibbs and Montgomery has been giving defensive coordinators nightmares for quite some time now. While Gibbs was limited to just three yards per carry in the team's 38-30 win, he scored two touchdowns and earned 99 total yards. Gibbs continues to be a vital piece of a dominant Detroit offense. We'll see if he can keep it up in Week 4 and beyond.

For reference, Montgomery also received a +1 boost to his OVR (now 85). Feel free to check out the list below of notable players who saw changes this week.

Isaiah Rodgers Sr., CB (Minnesota Vikings) – 80 OVR (+4)

His rating may not look high, but Rodgers' 4+ OVR boost is probably the biggest adjustment made this week. The veteran CB scored two touchdowns in the team's 48-10 win over Cincinnati. He recovered a fumble, intercepted Jake Browning, and earned two pass deflections. Honestly, an 80 OVR rating seems low for a great addition to the Vikings' secondary.

Derrick Henry, HB (Baltimore Ravens) – 97 OVR (-1)

Losing one OVR point may not seem like a big deal, but Henry's three fumbles in three games is a problem that I'm sure the team is monitoring. Entering the season, Henry had only lost 10 fumbles in 136 games played. He can still run fast and power through defenders, and it seems Baltimore didn't mind putting him in at QB for a play. While it's not the end of the world for the Ravens, we'll see if Henry's struggles continue into Week 4.

Henry wasn't the only Raven to see a decrease, as Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey also saw drops in their rating.

James Cook, HB (Buffalo Bills) – 92 OVR (+2)

Like Gibbs, Cook wasn't spectacular on the ground (though he did earn a rushing TD). However, his five catches for 58 yards helped the Bills' offense in a high-scoring battle against the Ravens. As always, Cook remains an invaluable piece on the Bills' offense, as his elite abilities take some of the pressure off for Josh Allen, as well as the defense.

Denzel Ward, CB (Cleveland Browns) – 92 OVR (+1)

Shoutout to Ward and the Browns' defense for holding the Packers to just 10 points last week. Ward eared five total tackles (4 solo), along with one pass deflection. Those numbers may seem small, but it also shows how seldom passers like to throw Ward's way. But he'll face a tougher challenge this week against a tough Lions' offense.

Justin Herbert, QB (Los Angeles Chargers) – 90 OVR (+2)

Winning three divisional games in a row is no easy feat, but the Chargers did it as they remain undefeated. Of course, it took Herbert 47 pass attempts to eclipse 300 passing yards, but an unfortunate injury to HB Najee Harris didn't exactly do favors for the Chargers' run-game. Herbert's also been extremely efficient, with only one turnover to six touchdown passes in three games. He'll hope to have a field day against the Giants this weekend.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Penei Sewell – 97 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Taylor – 90 OVR (+1)

Zack Baun – 89 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 88 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 87 OVR (+1)

Brian Burns – 87 OVR (+1)

Jamel Dean – 87 OVR (+1)

Baker Mayfield – 86 OVR (+1)

David Montgomery – 85 OVR (+1)

Jack Campbell – 85 OVR (+1)

Caleb Wiliams – 76 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Roquan Smith – 94 OVR (-1)

Marlon Humphrey – 91 OVR (-1)

Josh Jacobs – 89 OVR (-1)

Stefon Diggs – 87 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 87 OVR (-1)

Nick Chubb – 86 OVR (-1)

Justin Reid – 85 OVR (-2)

Bobby Okereke – 84 OVR (-1)

Aaron Jones Sr. – 83 OVR (-1)

Brian Thomas Jr. – 82 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 4. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 3, it began last night when the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on TNF. The Bills remain undefeated, while the Dolphins remain winless after three games. But it's still early in the season, and anything can happen.

