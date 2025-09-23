The Madden 26 Week 4 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 4 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September 25th. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Bills host the Dolphins on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 4 of the NFL Season starts with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Seattle Seahawks on TNF. Both teams are 2-1 right now, and are looking to keep up with the 49ers for the top spot in the division. All four teams in the NFC West boast a 2-1 record or better, which should make Thursday's game a bit more exciting.

Of course, the most exciting matchup this weekend is definitely the Packers vs. the Cowboys in Dallas. Micah Parsons will return to his former home stadium after being traded to Green Bay exactly one month before. We'll see if he can make Jerry Jones regret his decision at AT&T Stadium,

The week ends with two games on Monday Night. The Jets head to Miami to face the Dolphins, as both teams look to earn their first win on the year. Afterwards, the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Denver and hope to recover from an embarrassing loss to the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Broncos will look to end a two-game losing streak.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 4, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

