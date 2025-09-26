We've got the best Point Guard Builds for players to try out in NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER to use in MyCAREER. Sure, the game offers pre-made builds based off real NBA players, many like to create their own build. Therefore, we created three solid builds that may interest you to try in MyCAREER.

What Are The Best Point Guard Builds To Use In NBA 2K25?

#1 – Three Point Badge King – NBA 2K26 Best Point Guard Builds

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 198-208 lbs

Wingspan: 6'3″

We used this exact build last year, which still works great for mid-t0-three point range shooters. Furthermore, this build gives you access to 17 possible Legend Badges, as well as six Hall of Fame Badges.

You can adjust the weight if you want more strength For example, if you increase the weight to 208 lbs, you'll actually gain access to two more Silver and Hall of Fame Badges.

The only things you seemingly sacrifice in this build is things you may not need. For example, I rarely go for Dunks, and it's not like I'll be rebounding much at 6'2″. Instead, I'll just be a much more effective shooter, which is honestly all a PG needs.

Overall, this build works best for those who:

Want to be an elite three-point shooter

Have good pass accuracy, ball handling, speed, (and maybe even strength, depending on your weight)

#2 – Who Needs Defense? – NBA 2K26 Best Point Guard Builds

Height: 5'9″

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 6'0″

This build completely disregards any defense or strength in favor of great shooting skills and access to a ton of Legend Badges. Overall, this build gives you access to 22 total Legend Badges, 1 Hall of Fame Badge, and 1 Gold Badge. There's even a couple Silver and Bronze Badges too, so there's a lot of skills you can have.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is strength, in which you're only going to have a max of 73. In exchange, you can have a perfect ball handling and pass accuracy rating, with great speed (95) and agility (98). And although this build is called “Who needs defense?”, you can still have a 99 Perimeter Defense and Steal rating.

#3 – Dunker Defender – NBA 2K26 Best Point Guard Builds

Height: 6'4″

Weight: 228 lbs

Wingspan: 6'7″

Overall, this last build is for players who like good shooting stats, but also want good strength, defense, and dunking skills.

With this build, you sacrifice a bit of speed and agility in exchange for 93 strength. This should be more than enough for you to power through weak defenders. If not, you have good shooting skills and access to 16 possible Legend Badges, 10 Hall of Fame Badges, and six Gold Badges.

With the added dunking stats is also some improved rebound stats. Heaven forbid you miss a dunk or layup, but these attributes should help you in recovering the ball.

Overall, this is actually my go-to-build, though feel free to adjust the weight and height to see what works for you.

Overall, that includes some of the best Point Guard builds you can create in NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER. But at the end of the day, feel free to edit these builds to find the one that works best for you. Remember, always keep in mind your unlockable badges and the key attributes that's important for your position. We wish you the best of luck in creating the a future Hall of Famer.

