NBA 2K26 Players will want to unlock the Workout Warrior Badge for their MyPLAYER as soon as possible if they want a Permanent Turbo Boost and max Stamina rating. However, not everyone knows how to unlock it. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock the Workout Warrior Badge in NBA 2K26 for your convenience.

How Do You Unlock Workout Warrior in NBA 2K26?

To complete the Workout Warrior Quest in NBA 2K26, you need to

Complete all 12 different workouts at the Gatorade Gym (including the new 3v3 game)

Have a Stamina rating of 99

Each workout you complete at the Gym increases your Stamina rating but you can only perform four workouts per week. Therefore, it takes at least three weeks to complete all 12 drills. Remember, you must do all of the 12 different workouts in the game. If you repeat one, it won't count towards progress in your quest.

Your MyPLAYER begins their career with 85 Stamina and each workout adds +2 to your stamina. Reaching a 99 Stamina rating is easy, as you'll likely have it after your first couple of workout sessions.

Once completed, you will earn the Workout Warrior Badge, which gives you:

A Permanent Turbo Meter Boost

All unlocked Body Types for all MyPLAYER saves

You can visit the Gatorade Gym at any time after you create your MyPLAYER. Just enter The City and head to the Gym. For experienced 2K26 players, the process remains relatively the same.

In NBA 2K26, Stamina is not an attribute you can upgrade on your own. You must use the Gatorade Gym to improve your Stamina rating. So make sure to hit the gym so you can stay on the court longer! You definitely want to earn that Permanent Turbo boost, too.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to unlock workout warrior in NBA 2K26. We wish everyone the best of luck in earning this ability as fast as possible to earn some great rewards. Plus, you should try and make a habit of working out at the Gatorade Facility as much as you can. It always helps to improve your player in any way.

