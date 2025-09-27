The Los Angeles Dodgers made an addition to their pitching repertoire ahead of the 2025 MLB Playoffs.

Los Angeles selected the contract of and promoted left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney to their major league roster after placing right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso on the 60-Day injured list.

The 34-year-old Oklahoma City, OK native has a 0.90 ERA in four starts at the Triple-A level for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025 and posted a 5-10 record with a 5.33 ERA, 80 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP over 120 innings.

The Dodgers signed Heaney on Sept. 1 after he was released by Pittsburgh.

Heaney had a 5-14 record and 159 strikeouts in 31 starts with the Texas Rangers in the 2023 MLB season before getting signed by the Pirates in the following offseason.

Frasso, a 26-year-old starter, went 6-1 with a 5.49 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The former fourth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays missed the entire 2024 season with an injury and is now likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the season.

The Dodgers also optioned right-handed pitcher Will Klein to their main roster.

Klein, a 25-year-old reliever who is a former fifth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals, is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA over 14 games and 15.1 innings at the major league level for Los Angeles this season. He pitched 44 innings at the Triple-A level this season with both Oklahoma City and the Seattle Mariners' affiliate in Tacoma and has a 6.14 ERA in 42 outings.

Los Angeles has two games remaining on its 2025 MLN regular season schedule on Saturday and Sunday against the Seattle Mariners before it opens the postseason on Tuesday against the team that earns the final wild card spot in the National League. They are looking to win their second consecutive titles after winning the World Series against the New York Yankees in 2024.