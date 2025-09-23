We've got the NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 10-6 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 31-17 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 4? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 26

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 6 10 3 6 25 ARI 7 7 3 3 20

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks manage to hold off the Cardinals to move ahead in the NFC West battle.

After Seattle settled for a FG, the Cardinals kicked things off with a 3-yard TD reception from Trey McBride. But Seattle responded with another FG drive just before the first quarter ended. They extended their lead with another 10 points, including a TD run from Kenneth Walker III.

However, the Cardinals managed to score in just under two minutes as Kyler Murray connected with Michael Wilson on a 23-yard TD pass. Seattle had a 16-14 lead at the half.

In the second half, both defenses buckled down, limiting each other's offenses to just one field goal in the third quarter. But the Cardinals eventually squeaked in another FG in the fourth, taking a tight, 20-19 lead.

With about three minutes to go, Sam Darnold led the Seahawks on an epic touchdown drive in which the team converted three third downs, and even one fourth down situation. Ultimately, he connected with TE AJ Barner to take a 25-20 lead. The team missed their two-point conversion, but it didn't matter, as Arizona couldn't come close to Seattle territory.

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 7 14 7 0 28 PIT 7 3 3 8 21

The Vikings' defense continues to shine while Carson Wentz and the offense play turnover-free football.

The defense scored on another turnover this week, but this time it was Jeff Okudah, who returned a pick for a 32-yard score. On the offensive side of the ball, Carson Wentz played fine, completing 15 of 22 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown to Justin Jefferson.

The real MVP was Jordan Mason, who once again earned over 100 rushing yards on 20 total carries. His seven-yard score in the third quarter helped the Vikings take a 28-13 lead.

While Aaron Rodgers scored on the team's second drive, they failed to score another touchdown until the fourth quarter. Minnesota scored three touchdowns in the second and third, while Pittsburgh was held to just two field goals.

Rodgers finally scored again after completing a 15-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith, and Jaylen Warren punched it in for two. But although the defense managed to stop the Vikings on two drives, the Steelers' offense failed to tie the game.

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 7 3 10 27 ATL 3 7 0 7 17

Jayden Daniels returned to action as the Commanders took care of business against the Falcons.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored his third touchdown in just four weeks on the team's opening drive, and Daniels added another TD run in the second quarter. But the Falcons didn't make things too easy, as Bijan Robinson found the end zone shortly before the half ended.

Things were quiet in the second half, as the Commanders converted two unanswered field goals to make things 20-10. But the Falcons quickly brought things back again when Robinson ran it in again on a 26-yard score.

With about five minutes left in the fourth, the Commanders only needed to hold the ball in order to win. Even better, Zach Ertz scored on a 22-yard TD pass to put things way out of reach for Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 7 6 0 13 BUF 14 7 3 10 34

The Buffalo Bills took a 21-0 lead and never looked back as they beat the Saints with ease.

Josh Allen and James Cook continue to frustrate defenses. Together, the duo was involved for every touchdown in the game, including a 42-yard TD run from Cook in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, including a 69-yarder to Khalil Shakir.

Down 24-7 in the third, New Orleans did manage to cut the deficit with a 12-yard TD reception from Alvin Kamara. But the team missed their extra-point conversion, and they never converted another third (or fourth down) again.

Meanwhile, the Bills stacked on another 10 points in the fourth, solidifying another convincing win for the team this year.

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 0 0 7 14 DET 0 10 7 7 24

Cleveland's defense did everything it could, but their offense failed to take advantage of key moments.

Jared Goff threw two interceptions and was sacked four times in the win. Conversely, he threw two touchdown passes and over 290 passing yards. Overall, the Lions had no problem driving down the field. But those picks and sacks limited their offense, giving Joe Flacco and co. a chance to turn things around.

However, Cleveland failed to score after both turnovers, one of which put them at the CLE 43. Furthermore, Joe Flacco only completed 54% of his passes for just 160 yards, and he threw an interception as well.

Having just a 7-0 lead with 4:47 left in the first half, the Lions' offense finally woke up as they scored 10 unanswered points. Jahmyr Gibbs' three-yard score helped Detroit take a 10-7 lead. They extended with another touchdown (Jameson Williams catch) drive to make things 17-7.

But rookie RB Quinshon Judkins helped bring things back with a TD run, cutting that lead to 17-14. However, that ended up being the Browns' final score, while Lions' RB David Montgomery closed things out with a TD reception in the end.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 0 10 0 0 10 NE 7 7 0 6 20

The Carolina Panthers were unable to capture that lightning from last week's win in a bottle. Instead, the Patriots managed to get back to .500 with a strong defensive performance.

Drake Maye kicked things off in the first quarter with a TD pass to Kayshon Boutte. But Bryce Young responded on the next drive with a TD pass to Tommy Tremble. After a quick-three and out, the Panthers scored a FG and took their first lead of the day. Right before the first half expired, though, Drake Maye scored once again, this time throwing it to TE Hunter Henry.

In the second half, things were quiet. But the Patriots managed to take a two-score lead by converting two field goals. Bryce Young threw an interception to Craig Woodson late in the fourth quarter, which sealed the deal for New England.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 3 10 7 27 NYG 3 3 3 7 16

The Chargers' defense had no problem stopping the Giants' offense.

It took Rookie QB Jaxson Dart 4 quarters to score his first TD in an otherwise muddy debut. However, he wasn't the only one to struggle in the loss.

Both Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo were held to just 57 total rushing yards on 25 total rushing attempts. Malik Nabers also dropped two passes, and only caught three passes for 35 yards. But Dart did throw a TD pass in the end to Darius Slayton to help pad his stats.

Justin Herbert threw an interception in the second quarter, but made up for it with two touchdown passes in the second half. A 35-yard TD pass to Ladd McConkey in the fourth quarter was essentially the nail in the coffin.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 7 7 7 21 TB 3 13 7 3 26

The Buccaneers took an early lead, and unlike the Rams, managed to hold onto until the end.

Chase McLaughlin was sound, converting all four of his field goals (which were 45+ yards or more). While the Buccaneers' offense could only score two touchdowns, they dominated the time of possession (36:35).

It took the Eagles some time to get adjusted, and when they did, the offense played well. Saquon Barkley nearly got his first 100-yard game of the season, rushing for 95 yards in the loss.

Jalen Hurts threw his first interception of the season, but he made up for it with two touchdown passes in the second half. However, the Eagles never actually took the lead once, as they trailed for most of the game.

With 5:20 left in the game, the Buccaneers wasted another four minutes but could only get a field goal to make it 26-21. However, the defense sacked Hurts twice on the next drive, and the Super Bowl MVP threw two incompletions to give the Buccaneers the ball back.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 0 3 7 13 HOU 7 9 0 3 19

C.J. Stroud and the Texans finally earn their first win of the season as they beat the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Chubb scored in the first quarter, while Jo'quavious Marks scored in the second. That second TD drive was in part, thanks to the defense for getting a safety. Will Anderson Jr. sacked Cam Ward in the end zone, which all lead to Houston taking a 16-3 lead at the half.

But while the Texans did nothing with their lead, the Titans ended up scoring 10 unanswered points, including a TD pass from Ward to Elic Ayomanor. But Houston finally extended their lead with a field goal.

With 1:35 left in the game, the Titans did actually drive down to the HOU 13. But a four-and-out led to the Texans' first victory of the season.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL IND 7 10 3 7 3 30 LAR 10 3 0 14 6 33

The Rams finally deliver the Colts their first loss of the season in an epic OT showdown.

Both teams scored on their opening drives. Blake Corum scored on a 28-yard run, while Daniel Jones threw an 18-yard TD to Tyler Warren. But L.A. managed to squeak in a FG before the first quarter ended (no blocks this time).

But the Colts took the lead before the half, as Jonathan Taylor punched it in for 1-yard just as the clock struck the two-minute warning. Once again, the Rams managed to tack on another FG, making it 17-13 at the half.

After a quiet third quarter, both teams scored a combined three touchdowns in the fourth. Matthew Stafford's 16-yard TD pass to Puka Nacua made it a tied ball game (20-20). But Jones threw another touchdown pass to Warren, and the Colts had a 27-20 lead with about six minutes remaining.

The Rams didn't give up, as they scored once more (Davis Allen TD Rec) to tie things up. Colts K' Spencer Shrader missed a 56-yard FG as time expired, which sent the game to OT.

The Colts received the ball in Overtime, and this time Schrader converted a 40-yard FG. But that gave L.A. the chance to win it all as Davante Adams caught a 45-yard TD to end the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 3 0 6 12 SF 0 7 7 3 17

Brock Purdy returned to action as the 49ers hold on to beat the Jaguars.

San Fransisco's defense has helped this team remain undefeated. Even without Nick Bosa, the team sacked Trevor Lawrence five times, and forced the QB to throw two interceptions. Unfortunately, the offense only scored off one of those turnovers.

Although the Jaguars cut the lead before half with a last-second field goal, they allowed the 49ers to score 10 unanswered points to make things 17-6. Finally, Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to Parker Washington, but they failed to convert on the two-point attempt.

It didn't matter, as the Jaguars failed to do anything in the remaining eight minutes of regulation.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 14 7 7 0 28 KC 3 7 7 14 31

The Kansas City Chiefs overcome an 18 point deficit and scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens' offense was on fire in the first half. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, each one to a different receiver. A fumble recovery from Roquan Smith helped lead to one of those touchdowns, and took the Chiefs out of the red zone.

But the tables turned in the second half. After a 20-yard TD run from Derrick Henry, the Ravens took a 28-10 lead. But the Chiefs swiftly responded as Patrick Mahomes connected with Hollywood Brown on a 39-yard score.

Lamar Jackson threw a costly interception, which led to another Chiefs' TD drive (a 1-yard run from Kareem Hunt). But Baltimore's defense kept stopping Kansas City.

Baltimore reached the KC 14 with just 1:18 left. The Chiefs had used their second timeout, and the Ravens sent out their special teams unit. But Tyler Loop missed the 31-yard attempt, giving KC the ball back.

With just one timeout, the Chiefs made huge chunk plays as they miraculously made it to the end zone. Juju Smith-Schuster caught a 25-yard pass, while Travis Kelce caught a 16-yarder. But Tyquan Thornton saved the day with an 11-yard TD reception with just 0:11 left.

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 10 7 0 24 LV 7 0 0 0 7

The Raiders were on fire for their opening drive, and then proceeded never to score again.

But the Bears played well enough to mount up 24 points in their second win in a row. Caleb Williams wasn't able to replicate his numbers from the week before, but he did throw two TD passes. Rome Odunze was the recipient of one of those catches, as he scored on a 19-yard pass.

Chicago not only tied the game, but slowly extended their lead throughout. Although they didn't score in the fourth quarter, they dominated the time of possession (39:14). With the win, they start the year 2-2.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 10 17 6 7 40 DAL 7 7 7 14 35

The Cowboys' defense struggled once again as Micah Parsons took revenge on his former team.

However, Parsons was practically a no-show, as the Cowboys' offense (without CeeDee Lamb) played pretty well. Parsons actually ended up earning just two tackles in the win. It was instead, Green Bay's offense, that did the heavy lifting in Week 4. It was a solid rebound for a team who only scored 10 points against the Browns.

Green Bay's offense scored 27 points in the first half, including two scores of over 20 yards. Josh Jacobs flashed with a 33-yard TD run, while Tucker Craft caught a 21-yard TD in the second quarter.

Dallas' offense could barely keep up, but Dak Prescott did have two TD passes to keep them in the game. Miles Sanders then scored a TD in the third quarter, making things 27-21. But Green Bay responded with two unanswered field goal drives, extending their lead to 33-21.

The Cowboys cut the deficit once more as Prescott threw his third TD pass of the day, making things 33-28. But the Packers eluded them once more, as Jordan Love found Romeo Doubs on a 22-yard TD pass. Up 40-28 with 3:28 left, it seemed over for the Cowboys. Prescott did manage to throw a 4th touchdown, but it was too late as the Packers took care of businesss.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 0 7 0 10 MIA 10 3 3 6 22

The Miami Dolphins finally win their first game of the season as the Jets remain winless after four games.

De'Von Achance scored the first touchdown of the day on a five-yard run. Afterwards, four field goals were scored between both teams, as the Dolphins had a 16-3 lead halfway through the third. Justin Fields cut that deficit down with a 13-yard run for a TD, making things 16-10. But the Jets failed to score again for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Achane scored a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the team missed the two-point conversion attempt. Nevertheless, Miami found a way to avoid an 0-4 start to the season. Unfortunately, that means an 0-4 start for the Jets (and the Giants).

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 0 0 0 13 13 DEN 3 6 14 0 23

The Denver Broncos end a two-game skid with a strong win over the Bengals.

Offensively, the Broncos struggled in the first half. Overall, they were forced to go for three on four different drives, and K Will Lutz converted three of those attempts. It wasn't until the second half when the offense finally woke up.

J.K. Dobbins kicked off the opening drive in the second half with a four-yard TD run. After Jake Browning threw an interception to Alex Singleton, Bo Nix scored his first touchdown of the day (a one-yard pass to RJ Harvey).

It wasn't until about halfway through the fourth quarter when Cincinnati finally looked alive on offense. Browning threw a 30-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins, and the team managed to get the ball back with 2:20 left in the game.

Browning threw another touchdown pass, this time to Ja'Marr Chase. But with just 16 seconds remaining and a failed two-point conversion, the game was over.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.