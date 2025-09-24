NBA 2K26 brings the Auction House back, but you need to unlock it first in order to use it. While not difficult, not all players know the fastest ways to unlock the Auction House so they can use the feature. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K26, and some tips to help you do that faster.

How Do You Unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25?

To unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K26, you must have a MyTEAM REP rank of Gold or higher. To increase your MyTEAM REP, you need to play various MyTEAM modes.

How Do You Earn MyTEAM REP fast in NBA 2K26?

To earn REP in NBA 2K26 MyTEAM, you can:

Play Modes like Breakout, Triple Threat, Showdown, Domination, & More

Complete Certain MyTEAM Agendas/Challenges

Use The Showcase Spot Daily to Earn 2X REP

Firstly, save any unopened packs for the Showcase spot. This is located in Triple Threat Park, and lets you open a pack in front of everyone there. Opening one pack there daily provides an instant 30 minute REP bonus. Make sure to use this only when you're ready to play 30 minutes of undistracted NBA 2K.

You can play any MyTEAM mode to earn REP. Some people recommend Domination because of how quickly games go by. If lucky, you can get two games of domination in before the 30 minute Double REP meter goes away.

But you can also look at your Agendas/Challenges, some of which offer Double REP. Therefore, check which Agendas you can knock out while also playing various MyTEAM modes. This way, you'll fully maximize your REP earnings. And once you reach Gold Rank, you'll finally have Access to the Auction House.

The process itself isn't short, but it's worth it in the long run. The Auction House is a great place to get value for your unwanted items.

What is the Auction House – NBA 2K26

The Auction House is an online marketplace where you can buy and sell MyTEAM cards. For years, players have been able to use the Auction House to their advantage by selling high and buying low.

For example, if you have a card that you don't need, but is highly sought after, you can put it on the Auction House. You'll gain a solid amount in return, which you can use to save up for other cards.

Conversely, you can use the Auction House to buy a card you want. If you're looking to complete a certain set, or upgrade at a position, the Auction House is a nice way to get a good player quickly. Furthermore, it allows you to find a specific player, instead of hoping to get them from a pack.

Additionally, you can go even further beyond, and master the Auction House system. Buy low, sell high, and learn how to corner the Auction House market!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25. We hope this guide helped you unlock the feature quickly. Once inside, you'll be able to sell unwanted cards for potentially high prices. Furthermore, you might even find that one card you were looking for at a discount. Regardless, the Auction House's return is a welcome one.

