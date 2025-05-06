The PGA Tour 2K25 Season 2 Release Date has been revealed, and it comes with a new course, a new mode, updated Player Cards, a brand new Clubhouse Pass, and much more. There's also tons of new rewards, a featured archetype, and a new top tier for equipment progression. Overall, there's a lot to unpack, so let's dive right in.

PGA Tour 2K25 Season 2 Release Date – May 14th, 2025

Make your own history in #PGATOUR2K25 Season 2 tees off May 14 with brand-new rewards, challenges, and more! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/8M79csyHfm — #PGATOUR2K25 (@PGATOUR2K) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour 2K25 Season 2 Release Date is Wednesday, May 14th, 2025. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Everything You Need to Know About PGA Tour 2K25

Season 2 of PGA Tour takes place during the PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. The developers will add major-themed challenges throughout the season to celebrate these events.

In terms of content PGA Tour 2K25 Season 2 adds a new course, The Old Course at St. Andrews Links. This course makes its first-ever appearance in the PGA 2K game, and will be free for all players. Furthermore, the developers are adding a new “Challenges!” mode. These mini-challenges offer rewards for completing levels that test your golf skills. Furthermore, expect new challenges over time for you to try out. The Greenskeeper is Season 2's featured Archetype. While this archetype struggles with recovery shots, it makes up for it with its weight and rhythm. Plus, you can earn the Green Reader skill when you upgrade it enough. If you create a MyPLAYER with a Greenskeeper archetype in Season 2, you can complete specific seasonal quests to earn more rewards. Additionally, in partnership with Charles Schwab, the game is receiving a new Charles Schwab Challenge. This three-hole is a brand new course challenges your skills, and can be used in Quick Play and Challenges. Another new feature coming to PGA Tour 2K25 in Season 2 is the new improvements to Player Card customization. Enhance your card and personalize it to your liking when Season 2 arrives. Lastly, Season 2 features a new top tier for Equipment progression. Now, you can upgrade your equipment to Amethyst, or even upgrade to Ruby as a milestone. Your equipment will become stronger than ever in Season 2. Of course, a new season all means a brand new Clubhouse Pass. Overall, it comes with 34 free rewards, and tons of premium rewards for those who purchase the Clubhouse Pass Premium. Furthermore, users with a Member's Pass can receive all Season 1-5 Clubhouse Pass content. It also comes with a Clubhouse Gear Pack to improve your look by one outfit per body type per season. Some of the Season 2 Clubhouse Rewards include: Free Tier Cobra White Snapback Malbon Lavender and Dark Blue Shorts Ruby Titleist T100 Iron

Premium Tier Greenskeeper Hard Hat Malbon Shorts (Blue & Yellow) Malbon Cardigan and Long Sleeve Polo Greenskeeper Boots Ruby Limited Edition Club: Titleist Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Putter

Earn XP and advance through the tiers to earn all sorts of rewards!