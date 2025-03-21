System Shock 2 is getting a remaster to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, with a Release Date already announced. Nightdive Studios, developers of the System Shock Remake (2023), are bringing back the classic System Shock 2 experience with improved visuals and quality of life upgrades. Furthermore, the game will include cross-play co-op, letting you explore the Von Braun with a friend. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster Release Date – June 26th, 2025

The System Shock 2 Remaster Release Date is Thursday, June 26th, 2025. It will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and Humble Bundle. At the time of writing, no price has been revealed. The System Shock 2 Remaster is developed by Nightdive Studios.

System Shock 2 Remaster Gameplay

The System Shock 2 25th Anniversary is a Remaster of the original action RPG survival horror game released back in 1999. It is a sequel to the first System Shock with a new story, improved visuals, and more.

The cool thing about System Shock is that in encourages the player to try it multiple times. When you start a new game, you'll create your own player's background. Choose your military background (Navy, O.S.A, or Marines) and experiences, all of which play a role in your character's stats.

System Shock 2 offers first-person combat with both melee and ranged weapons. Throughout your experience, you'll need to manage your inventory and weapons, conserving resources as you fight through the Von Braun. Overall, Nightdive has made sure that the gameplay experience still remains true to the original. But what makes the remaster worth your time and money?

The new remaster does offer reasons for new players or returning players to check it out. Firstly, it's the first time the game will be available on PlayStation and Xbox. The developers also implemented fully optimized controller support, meaning you won't need a keyboard to play this time around. And if you're an achievement/trophy hunter, you'll have 50 total trophies to unlock.

Secondly, it offers up to 120 FPS performance with ultra wide-screen support, making the game look better than ever. With the improved frame rate comes enhanced characters, weapon models, and animations. Furthermore, the game received many other Quality of life improvements.

But perhaps the coolest feature about the remaster is the addition of crossplay multiplayer. This lets you play throughout the campaign with a friend, offering even more fun experiences. You can still purchase the Classic version of System Shock 2 and play co-op, but there are issues with it that make it difficult to play with a friend. And without Crossplay, you can't play with those on PlayStation or Xbox.

System Shock 2 Story

System Shock 2 takes place on the FTL ship Von Braun, and you assume the role of a soldier who's tasked with stopping a genetic infection created by an evil AI called SHODAN. Unfortunately, you've just awoken from cryo sleep and lost your memory. You'll have to navigate through the ship, defeat mutants and robots all in an effort to stop SHODAN.

SHODAN was in the first System Shock game. And as you can see, she's still active and running rampant. While your ultimate goal is to stop her, you'll need to explore the Von Braun, collect items and ammo, and immerse yourself in the story.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster Release Date. We look forward to playing this classic sci-fi FPS game for the first time on consoles this summer! See you aboard the Von Braun!

