We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Thunder took the lead in the series after defeating the Nuggets in Game 5, and are just one game away from winning the series. Denver, Meanwhile, will have a chance to tie things back up at home. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, 111-94. The Thunder took a sizable lead and never looked back as they defeated the Nuggets with ease. Denver tried to come back, but outside of their garbage time numbers in the fourth quarter, their offense was ineffective. Oklahoma City did everything it needed to and more to advance to the next round.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 29 33 31 18 111 DEN 18 25 21 30 94

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 46 points in the win. Furthermore, he recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He only ended up playing 29 minutes as the Thunder rested him for most of the second half.

Nikola Jokic put up an impressive 33 points along with 17 rebounds and one assist in the loss. Michael Porter Jr. added another 21 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't enough to win the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Thunder STAT Nuggets 46/89 (52%) Field Goals 34/80 (42%) 9/22 (41%) Three Pointers 9/22 (41%) 10/14 (71%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 13 37 Defensive Rebounds 34 13 Steals 5 4 Blocks 1 6 (21) Turnovers (Points Off) 14 (4) 12 Team Fouls 8

32 Biggest Lead 3 23:27 Time of Possession 24:32

With the win, the Thunder advance to the Conference Finals, where they will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Golden State Warriors. Considering the Wolves have a 3-1 lead at the time of writing this, I think we all know what our Western Conference Final is looking like. But regardless of who they face, the Thunder must continue to play at 110% like they have been all year. We'll see what they can do as they inch closer to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets' season comes to an end. Overall, the team put up a solid fight, but they were simply no match for OKC. But on a positive note, we still expect this Nuggets' team to be a contender with its core players. Jokic still seems to show no sign of aging, and players like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon make for a solid core of players. We expect they'll be playing just as well next year.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with the CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

