The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Release Date has been revealed, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. Five years ago, Activision published the remake of the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Games. Now, they'll continue to do so, but with a different developer at the helm. So, what does Iron Galaxy have planned for the next set of remakes? Let's dive right in.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Release Date – March July 11th, 2025

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Release Date is Friday, July 11th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of Tuesday, July 8th, 2025. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Battle Net, and Windows.

Currently, three editions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard/Cross-Gen Edition – $49.99 Base Game (Cross-Gen Compatible for PlayStation and Xbox users) Wireframe Tony Shader Foundry Demo Access (Switch Excluded)

Deluxe Edition – $69.99 All of the above 3 Days Early Access (Beginning July 8th, 2025) Doom Slayer & Revenant Skaters Additional Soundtrack Song Create-a-Skater Items

Collector's Edition – $129.99 All of the Above Limited Edition Full Size Skateboard Deck Trucks, Wheels, Grip Tape Not Included



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Gameplay

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 (2001) and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 (2002). As the name suggests, it's a skateboarding video game, or in this case, games, which allows you to play as both modern and classic Skaters. Besides from Tony Hawk, you'll be able to play as Skaters like Bucky Lasek, Yuto Horigome, Rodney Mullen, and more.

In terms of gameplay, Iron Galaxy wants the remake to feel like the original games. Despite running on a different engine, the gameplay seen in the trailer above definitely resembles the classic experience. Although the visuals received some massive upgrades, they want the gameplay to feel identical to the classic titles in the series.

But the remake also includes new Parks, new skaters, and a new soundtrack for you to enjoy. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition receive two new Skaters – Doom Guy, and the Revenant from the DOOM series. Furthermore, you receive three days of Early Access, giving you time to get ahead of the competition before launch day.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailers. We look forward to diving back into the series once again.

