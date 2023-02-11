The Golden State Warriors made a move at the NBA trade deadline to bring back fan favorite Gary Payton II but now that move appears to be in jeopardy. The move was a four team trade that also included the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers and involved James Wiseman going to the Pistons. It’s now possible that the deal may fall through due to a failed physical exam from Payton that could sideline him up to three months as per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Warriors will have until Saturday to go through with the trade. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Payton's core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2023

